The place we are proud to call home…

We love a good scroll through Instagram, and sometimes the photos of the UAE are just so wow-worthy, we just have to share them with you. This is our week’s selection boasts the UAE’s amazing NYE firework display, Old Dubai, the desert, as well as some other beloved locations in the city.

Have a cool image of the UAE you want us to share on whatson.ae? Follow us on Instagram on @whatsondubai and @whatsonabudhabi and share your photos with us using #whatsondubai and we may just feature you in our next post.

Note: It has to be on your feed in order for us to share it.

New Years Eve celebrations in Dubai are unmatched…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by naikmiran_photography (@naikmiran)

This is your cue to take an abra ride…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bonjour Dubaï (@dubai_bonjour)

Debatably our favourite landmark in Dubai…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bonjour Dubaï (@dubai_bonjour)

Gorgeous Abu Dhabi…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ralph Emerson De Peralta (@ralphemerson_deperalta)

We will never get tired of The Palm…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @dubai_2.0

Each year they get better and better…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nadeem Mundokil (@nadeemmundokil)

The winter weather is perfect for a desert trip…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Louise S (@talesfromthedunes)

Take a trip to Al Ain’s beautiful oasis…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miss Mae (@miss_mae79)

Images: Instagram