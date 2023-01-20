Pics of the week: Your best photos of the UAE
Getting up close and personal with the country we love…
We love a good scroll through Instagram, and sometimes the photos of the UAE are just so wow-worthy, we just have to share them with you. This is our week’s selection boasts close-ups of buildings, festivities at the Qasr Hosn Festival, laser shows and much much more…
Have a cool image of the UAE you want us to share on whatson.ae? Follow us on Instagram on @whatsondubai and @whatsonabudhabi and share your photos with us using #whatsondubai and we may just feature you in our next post.
Note: It has to be on your feed in order for us to share it.
Remenants of New Year’s Eve…
View this post on Instagram
Festive shots…
View this post on Instagram
The majesty of the Sharjah Mosque…
View this post on Instagram
Between the macrame and palm fronds…
View this post on Instagram
Exhibiting masterpieces…
View this post on Instagram
Smooth architectural lines in the Etihad Museum…
View this post on Instagram
The future is now…
View this post on Instagram
Images: Instagram…
