Get that popcorn ready…

While there are plenty of things to do in Dubai in May, there’s always time to relax with some Netflix drama. Here are some of the top things to watch this May 20204…

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar

Cast: Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha and more

Genre: Romance, Drama and Political

Launching: May 1

Bollywood filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar has been creating quite the buzz, and we can finally watch the drama on May 1. The series is based on the courtesans of Lahore and the red-light district (once a thriving diamond market) in undivided India. It focuses on Mallikajaan and Fareedan – the daughter of her late nemesis, who are locked in a battle for the succession of Heeramandi. Meanwhile, the city and country is reeling as freedom fighters clash with British powers. Subtitles in English will be available.

A Man in Full

Cast: Jeff Daniels, Diane Lane, Tom Pelphrey

Genre: Drama

Launching: May 2

When real estate mogul Charlie Croker faces bankruptcy, political and business interests collide, as he defends his empire from those attempting to capitalize on his fall from grace. The storyline is based on the novel by Tom Wolfe of the same name.

Bridgerton: Season 3 Part 1

Cast: Claudia Jessie, Luke Thompson, Golda Rosheuvel, Adjoa Andoh, Ruth Gemmell, Lorraine Ashbourne and more

Genre: Drama, Romance

Launching: May 16 (first past)

Eager to win back her friendship, Colin offers to mentor Penelope to gain confidence to help her find a husband. But when his lessons start working. Maybe… a little too well. Colin must grapple with whether his feelings for Penelope are truly just friendly.

Films

Unfrosted

Cast: Jerry Seinfeld, Melissa McCarthy, Jim Gaffigan, Hugh Grant and more

Genre: Drama, Romance

Launching: May 16 (Part 1)

In a time when milk and cereal ruled breakfast… a fierce corporate battle begins over a revolutionary new pastry. The cast includes the hilarious Jerry Seinfeld and Melissa McCarthy, so you know you’re in for some belly laughs.

Atlas

Cast: Jennifer Lopez, Simu Liu, Sterling K. Brown, Gregory James Cohan

Genre: Action, Sci-fi, Adventure

Launching: May 24