It was one genuinely wild weekend…

By now we’re sure you’re all well aware, but just in case we have any newcomers in the crowd — a What’s On Lock In is a very special sort of staycation. We take over a hotel, for one weekend, cram in a safari truck-load of fun activities and inclusions, brunch, breakfast, pampering and more — all for just Dhs699 for two people.

This time around we invited you to enjoy the luxury and exotic charms of Anantara Sir Bani Yas Island Resorts. In addition to the fancy hotel, the brunch and after party, and our imported treats provided by the entertainment and grooming partners — our 100 guests were able to enjoy trips out into the island’s wilderness. Nature trails, bike rides, horse riding, wadi treks and safari tours breezing past some of the island’s 12,000 Jurassic Park-tier inhabitants (including cheetahs, giraffes and What’s On staff members).

It all went down on January 14 and 15, 2023 and looking back, we can now say with full clarity that this was one of the (if not ‘the’) best Lock Ins to date. And for that, we’d like to thank you, our gorgeous gang of Lock Inners. We’d also like to extend unending gratitude to the hotel team, whose professionalism, faultless service, smiles and kindness helped make the experience something truly special for everyone.

And to our partners, without whom a Lock In simply wouldn’t be a Lock In. We thank you too.

We’re offering a mega cheers to the puzzle masters of TepFactor; a perfectly-timed high five to the dons of deck selecting Equinox Global Events; a muchos gracias for the delicious health treats from Nomadic Nutrition; a solid shukran to the CEOs of style at Tonic Legends Barbershop for our providing our guests with fresh fades and shaves; a merci to the glow up gang from Allure Beauty Salon for all the hair styling, blow dries and manicures; a tip of the hat to Magic Moments who showered us with stunning 360º selfies; and to Paus Wellness Cafe who came with treats, and served up yoga sessions and a healing meditation class. We love you all.

Or if you’d like to book your own stay at Anantara Sir Bani Yas Island Resorts, right now call (0)2 895 8700 or email res.auh@anantara.com

Images: What’s On Archive