Sponsored: From intimate dinners under the stars to romantic beachfront experiences…

Grab your loved ones and discover Jumeirah’s fairytale Valentine’s experiences.

Al Muntaha

This one-Michelin-starred restaurant located in the iconic Burj al Arab promises an unforgettable evening with a six-course menu showcasing the best of French and Italian flavours. To start, tuck into the crab and almond emusion, mackerel with rosemary and chives, and king crab with grapefruit salad. Mains include pepper-sauced garganelli, red shrimps risotto, and caviar and crayfish tartare. To end the romantic night with incredible views from the 27th floor, indulge with white chocolate mustard with gorgonzola and organic figs granita.

Burj al Arab. Available on February 14, 12.30pm to 2pm and 7pm to 10pm. Dhs1,200 per person. 8 years and above. jumeirah.com

Dhow and Anchor

Celebrate with your nearest and dearest at the beachfront British gastropub, Dhow and Anchor. For just Dhs595 per couple, guests can tuck into a special three-course set menu with a bottle of house wine.

Jumeirah Beach Hotel. Available on February 14. 6pm to 10.30pm. Dhs595 per couple. jumeirah.com

Margaux

Sweet tooth? This Parisian-inspired patisserie, Margaux, has a range of limited-edition Valentine’s treats. From a lip-shaped dessert for Dhs60 to a box of macarons, a bouquet of roses for Dhs400 to a romantic afternoon tea experience for Dhs680 – they make gift-giving look easy.

Margaux, Jumeirah Mina a’Salam, from February 13 to 19. Tel:(0)58 601 7474. margauxpastryboutique.com

Pai Thai

This romantic restaurant experience will transport you to Thailand. Take a ride on a rose-laden abra and be greeted by a traditional dance performance at Pai Thai. Indulge in a four-course set menu (plant-based menu available) with a bottle of sparkling on arrival, paired with Valentine’s inspired cocktails and mocktails starting at Dhs35 each.

Pai Thai, Jumeirah Al Qasr. Available on February 14. 6pm to 11.30pm. Dhs1295 per couple inclusive of a bottle of Champagne, Dhs695 per couple inclusive of two glasses of sparking rose. jumeirah.com

Pierchic

Walk down the red carpet on the stunning pier and perch at the twinkly-lit floating ocean bar for a magical sunset aperitivo experience at Onda by Pierchic. Then, head indoors for an intimate dining experience, featuring a five-course set menu of Italian flavours, all accompanied by the soothing sound of the waves and romantic live jazz music, the perfect Pierchic chocolate box, a red rose, and a special card to end the night.

Jumeirah Al Qasr. Available on February 14. Onda by Pierchic from 4pm. Dinner at Pierchic from 6pm to 10.30pm. Dhs8000 per couple inclusive of one bottle of premium sparkling and Beluga Caviar, followed by five-course set menu. Dhs3500 per couple dinner at Pierchic. jumeirah.com

Ristorante L’Olivo at Al Mahara

An experience for foodies…Curated by Michelin-lauded chef Andrea Migliaccio, savour a delectable five-course set menu featuring amberjack tartare, blue lobster, crab ravioli, turbot and the sugar sphere with raspberry, lychee and rose to end on a sweet note.

Burj al Arab, Available on February 14. 6.30pm to 10pm. Dhs1200 per person. 8 years and above. jumeirah.com

SAL

For a romantic poolside celebration complemented by the azure waters of the Arabian Gulf, celebrate with SAL. From a luxurious private royal cabana to an intimate dining experience on a romantic bridge, all packages include Valentine’s set menu, a bouquet of flowers, Hermes gifts, and more surprises.

SAL, Burj al Arab. From Dhs590 per person. 12 years and above. jumeirah.com

Summersalt Beach Club

The luxurious beachfront restaurant offers guests a romantic five-course sharing set menu, paired with the most spectacular view of Burj Al Arab Jumeirah, live singers, and guitar performances.

Summersalt by Kayto, Jumeirah Al Naseem. Available on February 14 . 6pm to 10.30pm. Dhs1000 inclusive of a glass of champagne per person. jumeirah.com

The Duck Hook

Valentine’s with a twist, The Duck Hook is hosting an anti-Valentine’s package for you and your besties with drinks starting from Dhs25.

The Duck Hook, Dubai Hills Golf Course. Available on February 14, 12pm to 10.30pm. jumeirah.com

Zenzi Beach

The epitome of barefoot, boho-chic awaits you at this laidback luxurious beach club. Celebrate the special day in a private gazebo by the beach indulging in a South American five-course set menu paired with a bottle of champagne and free-flowing soft beverages.

Zenzi Beach, Jumeirah Zabeel Saray, Palm Jumeirah. February 11 to February 17. Dhs3,000 per couple. jumeirah.com

Images: Provided