Sponsored: A new level of beach chic awaits…

With a touch of luxury and access to the sparkling Arabian Gulf, Kyma brings a vibrant Mediterranean aesthetic to Palm West Beach.

This refined beach club and restaurant oozes Grecian chic, making it the perfect spot for your next day in the sun. Here’s 4 reasons to plan a daycation at Kyma.

Escaping the city

Located on Palm West Beach, Kyma provides guests with incredible views of the city, while still feeling like an escape from the hustle and bustle. In a setting of earthy tones and rattan furniture, guests are invited to breathe in the fresh ocean air and recline on cushy cabanas.

Enrapturing entertainment

As you soak up the sun, Kyma’s resident DJ will be on the decks to keep the vibes fresh and flowing all day long. If you head to the beach club on a Friday or Saturday, there are also fire shows that take place as the sun sets, with fire dancers providing the perfect insta moment.

World-class dining

At the culinary helm of Kyma is chef Gilles Bosquet, the mastermind behind outstanding dining experiences such as Mimi Kakushi and Twiggy, which means that you are guaranteed to experience a similar calibre of dining. On the menu, you can expect greek flavours that range from taramasalata to truffled seabream to feta loukoums, moussaka and beyond.

Day-to-night flow

By day, lounge around, and enjoy a few cocktails while you admire the sea views. Take a dip in the pool – or the sea – and delight in the beach club vibes that make for a perfect day out. It doesn’t end there though. Kyma has a unique way of transforming from a vibey day venue to a stunning restaurant by night with a menu that wows.

Kyma Beach, West Palm Beach, pool access open daily from 10am to sunset, restaurant open daily from 12pm to 1am. Tel: (0)4 666 5999 kymabeach.ae @kymabeachdubai

Images: Provided