When you’re looking for an alternative to the five-star glitz and glam of the city, glamping is always a good idea. But there’ll be one less glamping retreat to check out from next month as Ajman’s Caravana Al Zorah is closing its doors.

This no-frills glamping retreat on the sandy shores of Ajman’s Al Zorah is home to 14 caravans all dotted along the beach, as well as a relaxed seaside restaurant called The View. Both are set to close on Wednesday March 22. So, if you’re wanting to check it out, this is your final month to do so.

The fully-equipped caravans are all on the beach, and come with air conditioning, bathrooms, and bed options of bunk beds, sofa beds or double beds. Each has its own yard, stretch of private beach and barbecue area for those looking to cook for themselves.

Those keen to let others to the legwork on the culinary front can head to The View, where an international menu ranges from breakfast dishes to start the day, to sushi rolls, sandwiches, seafood and sweet desserts. It’s here you’ll also find The View’s entirely unique new dining experience, The Boat. Here, guests can enjoy a meal in the surrounds of their own private boat, that’s permanently moored on the sand. Inside, it’s decorated in contemporary bright whites, with orange and nautical navy pops.

Caravana Al Zorah rates

Caravans can sleep either two, four or six. Entry level rates for a caravan that sleeps two start from Dhs650, while the four bed option starts from Dhs1,200. The family suites, that sleep up to six, start from Dhs1,715.

caravana.ae