Sponsored: Shake up your weekend plans with Mimi Kakushi…

If you’re normally in charge of the weekly brunch roster, then look no further as Mimi Kakushi is hosting a fabulous new Orient Noveau brunch. This oriental art deco venue is locally renowned for blending cuisine from the far east with a western flare, curating unique and playful twists on Japanese classics.

Head on down to Mimi Kakushi every Saturday and Sunday for an afternoon of delights, 1920s jazz and master mixology

Mimi Kakushi is taking brunch to new heights with its menu filled with gorgeous hot and cold starters, featuring citrus salt edamame, beef tataki with truffle ponzu, sesame seaweed salad and a selection of sushi and sashimi. Alongside this, guests can indulge in black cod and prawn gyoza, crisp vegetable tempura, Kushi Angus beef and yakitori chicken thigh.

The stars of the show at Mimi Kakushi are the mains, where you are spoilt for choice with marinated black cod, glazed corn-fed baby chicken, sesame sweet garlic grilled Angus fillet and seasonal mushrooms with umami-laden seaweed butter. As there’s always room for dessert, your feast will be polished off with a selection of signature sweet treats.

At Mimi Kakushi you can choose between the non-alcoholic package for Dhs415 which comes with mocktails, fresh juices, tea and coffee. Or opt for the house beverages package for Dhs570 which serves a selection of cocktails, wines and beer. If you’re feeling fancy, upgrade to the Champagne package for Dhs728. Brunch runs from 12pm to 4pm with each package lasting three hours.

Mimi Kakushi, Four Seasons Resort, Jumeirah 2, Saturday and Sunday brunch, 12pm to 4pm, packages last three hours, Dhs415 soft drinks, Dhs570 house drinks, Dhs728 Champagne. Tel: (0)4 379 4811. mimikakushi.ae

Images: Provided