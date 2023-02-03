Sponsored: Last chance to get those bookings in…

Chilly nights like the ones we are currently facing in Dubai call for a cosy heartwarming dining experience. And there’s no better spot to pick this winter season than Chalet 105 at Twiggy by La Cantine.

The pop-up is returning to the stunning beachfront restaurant located on the shoreline of Dubai Creek in collaboration with Montblanc.

But don’t expect the beach club set up. From the moment you enter, you will teleport to a cabin somewhere in the Alps. Picture the scene – brown wooden interiors, vintage furniture, fluffy rugs, skis, a faux fireplace and candlelight. This is the place to be if you’re looking for an unforgettable date night.

And of course, your experience all comes together with a special Savoyard menu.

So, What’s On the menu?

On the night, you will receive a welcome drink followed by a French onion or truffle chestnut soup. For mains, there’s fondue Savoyarde (for a minimum of two people) and raclette with green salad, potatoes and pickles with a charcuterie platter. You can add on black truffle for Dhs110 or ceps (wild mushroom) for Dhs100.

You will end your night on a sweet note with the chocolate fondue plus a selection of fresh fruits and sweets.

The menu is priced at Dhs425 per person and is available only for dinner from 7pm.

Don’t miss out on this experience and ensure you get your bookings in well in advance as it’s quite popular. For reservations, visit twiggy.ae or email book@twiggy.ae

Twiggy by La Cantine, Park Hyatt Dubai, Dubai Creek, until February 20, Dhs425 per person. Tel: (0)4 602 1105. twiggy.ae/chalet-105

Images: Twiggy by La Cantine