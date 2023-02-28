Massive news for rock & rollers…

Get ready to rock: Guns N’ Roses are heading to Abu Dhabi. The rock & roll icons will headline Yas Island’s Etihad Arena on Thursday June 1.

Set your alarms, as tickets will go on sale this Friday March 3 at 12pm. Tickets will be available via livenation.me.

It’s been five years since the powerhouse band, who’ve been rocking all over the world since the group formed in 1985. They were last in Abu Dhabi in 2018 as part of a stellar F1 after-race concert line-up. As they head to Abu Dhabi as part of the Middle Eastern leg of their world tour, Guns N’ Roses will perform some of their best-loved rock anthems from the last four decades. This includes Sweet Child O’ Mine, Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door and Welcome To The Junge.

The band, which now consists of Axl Rose, Duff McKagan, Slash, Dizzy Reed, Richard Fortus, Frank Ferrer, and Melissa Reese, are famed for their electric rock sets. So, this is an unmissable chance for residents and visitors to Abu Dhabi to witness a true musical phenomenon.

Big gigs in the capital

Before Guns N’ Roses’ Abu Dhabi gig, the city is set to come alive with the sounds of some huge concerts and festivals. This weekend will see the inaugural Ultra Abu Dhabi take place at Etihad Park, followed by Wireless Abu Dhabi next weekend.

Thereafter, boyband fans who managed to snap up tickets to the now sold-out The Backstreet Boys concert will no doubt be counting down to May 2023. The five-piece will perform at Etihad Arena on May 7.

Live Nation presents Guns N’ Roses, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Thursday June 1. livenation.me