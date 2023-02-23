A three-day festival awaits…

Taking place in Fujairah from Friday, March 10 to Sunday, March 12, Snoopy Beats is one of the most popular festivals that redefined music getaways for the region. For the first time since 2022 it’s, back, and everyone is welcome to swap the city for three days at the stunning seaside.

As this year’s theme is Reconnect, Snoopy Beats seeks to provide festival-goers with a scene that is full of energy, all while embracing nature and human connection. The festival will come alive with interactive forms of expression so expect live music from the beach to the garden, digital and 3D art spaces and vibrant art throughout the festival.

Taking place at the iconic Sandy Beach Resort, the entire venue will be taken over to create a fully immersive experience that will turn the weekend into a true escape.

Tickets

According to organisers, Sandy Beach Resort is already sold out but fear not – they are currently in talks with neighbouring resorts, and day stay tickets are still available, priced from Dhs150 including transport. Tickets are on sale now.

Reconnect by Snoopy Beats, Sandy Beach Hotel and Resort, Fujairah, Friday, March 10 to Sunday, March 12, tickets from Dhs150 inclusive of transportation. snoopybeats.com @snoopybeats