This sounds might-tea luxurious…

There are plenty of reasons why we like Sushisamba. The food is good, of course… The views, immaculate. And let’s not forget about that perpetual favourite – the business lunch deal for Dhs159 for two courses over weekdays. And the world-famous restaurant has given us another reason to visit – an afternoon tea experience aptly called Sky Tea.

The experience takes place in the Samba Room of the venue with delicious bite-sized treats beautifully places on a three-tiered spiral tree. Diners will have their choice from a wide selection of teas, coffees or bubbly to further indulge. Sky Tea runs from 4.30pm to 6.30pm which means you will accompany your delicious bites with views of the sun setting at golden hour with the tunes of Bossa Nova completing the ambience.

Sky Tea launches on February 10, and if you want to be one of the first to try it out, make sure you make those reservations.

The delicious details…

As with any afternoon tea, you’ll be treated to sweet and savoury favourites.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

There are favourites including salmon brioche toast with caper cream, Samba Dubai Maki with seasonal truffle, Brazilian cheese bread ‘Pao De Quejio’ served with house-made honey butter and locally sourced honey and more.

Guests with a sweet tooth can indulge in a wide selection of desserts including a chocolate tart with praline paste, yuzu raspberry cake with raspberry mousse and strawberry salsa, mango and lime profiteroles, cherry tart and more.

For beverages, there is an extensive tea selection (nineteen in total) ranging from Japanese loose-leaf teas and exclusive flavoured teas. Make it even more luxurious by opting for a glass of bubbly.

Can’t wait to try it? There are two packages to pick from; Dhs345 per person for tea selection and Dhs395 to get a glass of bubbly.

Book your spot on 04 278 4888 or email reservations@sushisambadubai.com. If you’re visiting this February, you stand a chance to win an exclusive coffret of scented luxuries from the Italian luxury fragrance Maison, Acqua di Parma – so, don’t miss out.

Sushisamba Dubai, Samba Room, The St. Regis Dubai, Palm Jumeirah, afternoon tea available Tue to Sat 4.30pm to 6.30pm, Dhs345 per person sky tea package and Dhs395 per person to include a glass of bubbly, Tel: (0)4 278 4888. sushisamba.com