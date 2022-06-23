From the luxurious to the leisurely…

Afternoon tea is said to have originated in 1840, when the Duchess of Bedford would get peckish while waiting for dinner. Now it’s an institution and all-round lovely day out. Whether you’re looking for a leisurely affair or a more decadent one, here are 22 of the city’s most indulgent afternoon teas in Dubai.

Address Beach Resort

Whether you have a business meeting or want a leisurely bite, The Lounge at Address Beach Resort runs an afternoon tea daily from 3pm to 7pm. The tiers offer up carefully crafted light snacks and refreshments for Dhs328 per person. You can pick two beverages from the iced-house infusion or from the coffee and tea selection. View the menu here.

Address Beach Resort, The Walk, Jumeirah Beach Residence, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 879 8888. addresshotels.com

Al Bayt

Delectable treats from pastries to sandwiches, juices, tea and coffee will be served up in this afternoon tea at Al Bayt. Your treat will be paired with panoramic views of Burj Lake and The Dubai Fountain in a pretty Arabian atmosphere. It’s available daily from 2pm to 6pm. Reserve a table here.

Palace Downtown, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, Dhs190 per person (coffee and tea), Dhs240 (with prosecco). Tel: (04) 888 3444. addresshotels.com

Aspen

During the summer months, the lobby lounge Aspen by Kempinski at Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates is offering a sophisticated afternoon tea in collaboration with Chef Vineet Bhatia. The five-course set menu features classic bites but you’ll also find unique treats such as chicken tikka masala and saffron-parsley kedgeree. There are sweet treats, too such as chocolate pie, scones, shortbread cookies and more. This afternoon tea will only be available during summer from 3pm to 6pm, so don’t miss out. It is priced at Dhs350.

Kempinski Hotel, Mall Of The Emirates, Al Barsha, Dubai, daily 3pm to 6pm, Tel: (04) 409 5999. kempinski.com

At.mosphere

Sure, the Burj Khalifa might be a hotspot for tourists. But don’t let them nab all the tables, as this may well be one of the best afternoon tea spots in the city. There are three options to choose from: Dhs503 per person for a window seat with sparkling wine, Dhs430 per person for a non-window table and sparkling wine and Dhs664 per person with bubbles (non-window table). View the luxurious menu here and reserve your spot here.

Atmosphere, Burj Khalifa, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, daily 12pm to 4pm, Tel: (04) 888 3828. atmosphereburjkhalifa.com

Cafe Society

This cute cafe offers a daily afternoon tea for Dhs199 for two. Guests can enjoy a selection of hot and cold canapes and sweet delights.

Cafe Society, Dubai Marina, Dubai, daily 2pm to 6pm, Dhs199 for two. Tel: (0)4 318 3755 . @cafesocietydxb

Choix Patisserie and Restaurant

If you’re looking for a value option, head to Choix Patisserie and Restaurant, by renowned chef Pierre Gagnaire, which offers views of Dubai Creek. On the menu, work your way through signature scones, pastries and a fine tea selection.

Intercontinental Festival City, Festival City, Dubai, daily 12pm to 6pm, Dhs125 on weekdays, Dhs150 on weekends. Tel: (04) 701 1136. intercontinental.com

Dukes the Palm

The afternoon tea at Champagne and Tea Lounge is perfect for tea time with mates. Prices start from Dhs135 for a classic afternoon tea. Want grape? It’s Dhs150 or if you want bubbly it’s Dhs180.

Dukes the Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, daily 1pm to 5pm. Tel: (0)4 455 1111. dukesthepalm.com

Four Seasons Hotel DIFC

Reflecting a honeycomb, your rose-gold stand includes savoury and sweet creations including salmon blini, a French favourite – potato dauphinoise topped with caviar and cured lemon, pistachio and orange blossom cake with a drizzle of honey, choux with figs, honey cake, and more. Pair this with your choice of herbal tea Dhs325 for two with coffee and tea, or Dhs430 for two with bubbles.

Four Seasons Hotel DIFC, DIFC, Dubai, available daily from 2pm to 7pm, Tel: (0)4 506 0000 @fsdubaidifc

Four Seasons Jumeirah Beach

Shai Salon’s afternoon tea has been crafted by Executive Chef Pedro Samper and Senior Executive Pastry Chef Nicolas Lambert. There are sandwiches, sweet treats and scones to be enjoyed with clotted cream and seasonal fruits, too. It will cost you Dhs220 per person or Dhs400 for two.

Four Seasons Jumeirah Beach, Dubai, daily 2pm to 8pm, Tel: (0)4 270 7805. @fsdubai

Jehangirs’

The afternoon tea at this popular spot in Al Mankhool is unique and so pocket-friendly, that it’s a must-try with your vegetarian friends. The Royal High Tea is an Indian high tea featuring 30 bite-sized pieces with unlimited Karak chai. It costs Dhs45 and runs from 4pm to 6pm. Tuck into cookies, Indian chaats, mini-Punjabi samosas, mixed veg tikki and for a more traditional bit, try the vegetable sandwich, mushroom tart or purple and cabbage mayo sandwich.

Jehangirs’, M Square Building Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Street, Al Mankhool, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 591 6167. jehangirsrestaurants.com

La Farine

Treat yourself to a What’s On award-winning tea at La Farine in JW Marriott Marquis. There are freshly baked scones, pastries, classic finger sandwiches and more savoury treats which you can pair with tea or coffee. Make it even more special by adding on a glass of grape or bubbly. The afternoon tea is available daily from 1pm to 6pm.

La Farine, JW Marriott Marquis, Business Bay, Dubai, daily 1pm to 6pm, Dhs195 per couple. Tel: (0)4 414 3000. jwmarriottmarquisdubailife.com

Mashrabiya Lounge

Mashrabiya Lounge offers a daily high tea from 12pm to 5pm. There’s English cucumber and mint cream cheese finger sandwiches, truffle egg salad on a mini brioche bun, lemon meringue tart, raspberry macaroon, scones and much more. Prices start from Dhs155 with a choice of coffee or tea. Want bubbly? Prices start from Dhs199. Go with a friend and get one bottle of sparkling wine for Dhs399.

Fairmont The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, daily 12pm to 5pm, from Dhs155. Tel: (0)4 457 3457. fairmont.com

Mosaico

It’s an unashamedly decadent affair at the luxury hotel, Palazzo Versace. Sample finger sandwiches and more savoury delights while those with a sweet tooth can choose from a variety of pastries, scones with jam and more. Only want tea? It’s Dhs360 for two people but if you want a glass of Prosecco each, it’s Dhs480 for two people. If you’re meeting mates over a quick catch-up, opt for the Cream Tea offer which will get you fruit and plain scones, served with clotted cream, homemade jam and lemon curd and tea for Dhs90 per person.

Palazzo Versace, Culture Village, Al Jadaf, Dubai, daily 10.30am to 6pm. Tel: (04) 556 8888. palazzoversace.ae

Plato’s

Atlantis’ daily afternoon tea, not only serves an assortment of homemade miniature cakes, desserts and traditional English sandwiches but also comes with some great packages. Prices start from Dhs190.

Atlantis The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, daily 2pm to 5.30pm, from Dhs150. Tel: (04) 426 2000 atlantisthepalm.com

Raffles Salon

Served on floral bronze stands, tuck into a Victorian-style display of delights, exquisitely crafted with floral essences. Prices start from Dhs160 per person.

Raffles Dubai, Sheikh Rashid Road, Wafi, Dubai, daily, 2pm to 7pm, starting from Dhs160. Tel: (04) 324 8888. raffles.com/dubai

Ritz-Carlton Lobby Lounge (JBR)

Your afternoon tea at The Ritz-Carlton will include traditional scones, elegant sandwiches, sweet treats such as truffles, macaroons and cakes. There are two options to pick from: Traditional for Dhs195 which comes with tea or hot beverages, and Royal Treat for Dhs305 with premium sparkling. It’s available daily, and if you choose to indulge on Friday, Saturday or Sunday, you will also be treated to a live pianist.

The Ritz-Carlton, The Walk, JBR, Dubai, daily 12.30pm to 5pm. Tel: (04) 318 6150. ritzcarlton.com

Ritz-Carlton Lobby Lounge (DIFC)

Soak in the elegant surroundings of the Lobby Lounge as you indulge in a decadent afternoon tea offering a wide variety of speciality tea blends along with a selection of luxurious sweet and savoury treats. Add a sparkling bubbly to your afternoon treat to make the experience even more exquisite. Prices start from Dhs195.

The Ritz-Carlton DIFC, Dubai, daily 12.30pm to 5pm. Tel: (04) 3722222. ritzcarlton.com

Sahn Eddar

Located in Burj Al Arab, Sahn Eddar serves up an afternoon tea from 1pm to 5pm. On the tiers, there are delicate finger sandwiches, pastries and scones. For the soft package it’s Dhs550 per person and Dhs635 with a glass of bubbles.

Burj Al Arab, Jumeirah Beach Road, Dubai. Tel: (04) 301 7600. jumeirah.com

Sidra Lobby Lounge

Sidra’s traditional afternoon tea features a selection of pure blended teas which you can pair with scrumptious sweet and savoury bites. It will cost you just Dhs190 per person.

Habtoor Palace, Al Habtoor City, Dubai, daily 3pm to 6pm, Dhs190 per person. Tel: (04) 435 5577. alhabtoorcity.com

Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk

Voted What’s On Dubai‘s best Afternoon Tea 2021, Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk’s afternoon tea serves up its afternoon tea in a sophisticated jewellery box. Inside you will find signature patisseries and delicious savoury bites. It will cost you Dhs175 per person to enjoy this treat with artisanal tea and coffee and Dhs320 if you want a glass of bubbly.

Bijou Patisserie, Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk, lobby lounge, Wafi, Dubai, daily 2pm to 6pm, Tel: (0)4 281 4111. sofitel-dubai-theobelisk.com

Sultan’s Lounge

This ottoman-inspired Turkish lounge in Jumeriah Zabeel Saray offers a decadent afternoon tea with savoury treats, scones and homemade pastries with tea or a hot beverage of your choice for Dhs199 per stand good for two people. If you want two glasses of bubbly, pay Dhs299.

Sultan’s Lounge, Jumeirah Zabeel Saray, Palm Jumeriah, Dubai, daily 3pm to 6pm, Tel: (04) 453 0444. jumeriah.com

Tania’s Teahouse

Popular and Instagrammable cafe Tania’s Teahouse will see you picking from sandwiches, mint scones, macaroons, mini cakes, mini tars, cheesecake and more. Don’t forget to take a photo for the ‘Gram before you dig in. You can indulge with bottomless tea or coffee for a price of just Dhs199 for two.

Tania’s Teahouse, Umm Suqeim 2, Dubai, daily 9am to 8pm. Tel: (04) 324 0021. taniasteahouse.com

The Lounge, Address Boulevard

Here at Address Boulevard’s pretty Afternoon Tea, you’ll be treated to an exciting mix of decadent goodness of sweets and savouries, served within your own mini drawer set.

The Lounge, Address Boulevard, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, daily 7am to 12am. Tel: (04) 888 3444. addresshotels.com