From slick nightclubs to dazzling new lounges and intimate haute hangouts…

Looking for a new watering hole to mix up your drinking circuit? With a new year comes a slew of new bars in Dubai to try. Whether it’s an underground drinking den or a sleek rooftop with incredible views, these are the best new bars in Dubai you need to try.

Seven Tales Izakaya-style speakeasy bar 7 Tales opens this week, on the upper floor of Jason Atherton’s new restaurant, City Social. 7 Tales boasts funky design elements including a bespoke, effervescent graffiti wall and ceiling by talented graffiti artist, Gary Yong. Guest will enjoy a selection of specialist Japanese gin, whiskey, sake, and cocktails exclusively handcrafted by the talented bar team as well as Asian-inspired bar bites from the kitchen. 7 Tales at City Social Dubai, Grosvenor House, Dubai Marina, Mon to Thur 5pm to 2am, Fri to Sat 5pm to 3am. Tel: (0)4 402 2222. citysocialdubai.com Mi Amie

Last month, the gorgeous new rooftop bar Mi Amie made its debut at Jumeirah Emirates Towers, bringing some new energy and vibrance to Dubai’s Financial Centre. As the name suggests, this lofty new drinking den draws its inspiration from the colourful hotspots of Miami, fused with bright Art Deco features. Open daily from 5pm, it’s set to be a sought-after sundowner spot as well as the perfect place to party.

Mi Amie Dubai, Level 1, Jumeirah Emirates Towers Hotel, Trade Centre 2, Dubai, 5pm to 2am daily, Tel: (0)4 319 8567, miamiedubai.com

Voyage by Amelia

Amelia Lounge is a jaw-dropping spot for partying in an incredible setting. Now the brand has unveiled a secret room upstairs, called Voyage by Amelia, and it’s an exclusive club you’re going to want to be a part of. Accessed via a private elevator, it’s a secret spot for those in the know. A vintage train station-inspired bar sits central, with the walls framed by retro windows and dreamlike art. The venue’s dedication to the 1920s steampunk era continues with plush velvet vintage-inspired furniture designed to resemble retro pieces of luggage, heightening the senses of space and time. Open every Thursday to Saturday from 11pm until the early hours, the musical focus will be deep house, ensuring the vibe is always on point.

Voyage by Amelia, Amelia Lounge, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, Thur to Sat from 11pm till late, Tel: (0)4 328 2805, @voyagebyamelia

Onda

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pierchic (@pierchicdubai)

If you’re always looking for the perfect sundowner spot in Dubai, look no further. Dubai’s ultimate bucketlist restaurant, Pierchic has a stunning new bar. Located roughly halfway up the pier, on an elevated platform suspended above the sea, Onda is an intimate area which offers panoramic views of Dubai and the open ocean. A central bar and DJ booth sets the vibe, where guests can enjoy a special aperitivo menu and glasses of bubbles and spritz. It’s the perfect sundowner spot to while away, as the stunning open-air terrace serves up a truly charming and intimate experience. There’s no need to reserve a spot, Onda is open daily from 4pm to 8pm, so just walk-in and find a seat by the bar.

Onda by Pierchic, Jumeirah Al Qasr, daily 4pm to 8pm. Tel: (800) 323 232. @pierchicdubai

Attiko

Attiko is the name of a sleek new restaurant and lounge brought to you by the team behind Sushisamba, Aura Skypool and Drift Beach Dubai; Sunset Hospitality Group. The sleek space offers brilliant views of Palm Jumeirah and beyond from its 31st floor location of W Dubai – Mina Seyahi. On the menu, guests can expect a range of modern and classic Pan-Asian dishes as well as an extensive menu of international beer, wine and handcrafted cocktails. Open each evening, guests can enjoy tasty bites and drinks in a vibrant atmosphere, with DJs spinning deep, soulful, energetic music.

Attiko, W Dubai – Mina Seyahi, Dubai Marina, 4pm to 2am daily. Tel:(0)4 350 9983, theattiko.com

Honeycomb Hi-Fi

From the creators of Miss Lily’s and Indochine in the UAE comes Honeycomb Hi-Fi a new, homegrown concept. With a big focus on music, it’s described as a first-of-its-kind listening bar in the city. Inside, it’s got the feel of a secret record store for audiophiles in the know, with a High-Fidelity sound system, minimalistic interiors and dim lighting. Found on the second floor of the Pullman Hotel Downtown, inside Flip Side Record crew from Alserkal Avenue have curated a great showcase of vinyl collectables and classics to browse or purchase. Aside from vinyls, there are also music-related books, magazines and Honeycomb Hi-Fi merchandise for sale. Alongside the main room, guests can also visit ‘The Gallery,’ a smaller, elevated space and ‘The Garden,’ an industrial-looking terrace. The rotation of DJs and music curators will range from turntables and electronic to jazz, soul and world music.

Honeycomb Hi-Fi, Pullman Hotel Downtown, 8pm to 2am, Tues to Sun. Tel: (0)4 412 6666, @honeycombhifi

CouCou

CouCou Dubai is perched 52 stories high on the top floor of the Palm Tower, where you’ll also find The View at The Palm. Self-described as ‘a place where you leave your inhibitions at ground level,’ this gorgeous new rooftop is a stunning new addition to The Palm’s drinking scene. Whether it’s sundowners with a view, a romantic evening date or a big night out with your besties, CouCou offers it all.

CouCou Dubai, The View at The Palm, Palm Tower, daily 9pm to 2am. @coucourooftop

Barfly by Buddha Bar

Adding to the already impressive array of big culinary names in the Hilton Palm Jumeirah Resort is Barfly by Buddha Bar. The international export is on the resort’s rooftop, so alongside a signature menu of pan-Asian dishes and craft cocktails, the al fresco terrace promises some pretty spectacular views. Conceptualised in Paris in 1995, the venue became one of the city’s celebrity hotspots, and has since expanded to cities across the globe. As is customary for the brand, entertainment is a strong focus, so expect to be dazzled by a troupe of acrobatic dancers, who will give their all to put on an unforgettable show packed with aerial choreography and unimaginable gymnastic acts every week at Barfly.

Barfly by Buddha-Bar, Hilton Resort Palm Jumeirah, 5pm to 1am Sun to Thurs, 5pm to 2am Fri and Sat. Tel: (0)4 230 0000, buddhabar.com