Celebrity chef and owner of two Michelin-starred restaurants, Jason Atherton, is preparing to open his next restaurant in Dubai on February 3. City Social will open its doors in Grosvenor House, Dubai Marina, offering guests a 360-degree view of Dubai’s skyline from its 43rd floor location.

Those who have dined at City Social London will be familiar with the cuisine and overall feel of the space. City Social has taken cues from its sister location, and given them a Dubai twist.

The menu features Atherton’s most famed dishes as well as some exciting new additions such as Scottish salmon with king crab, cucumber, dill and trout eggs and ravioli of shellfish with seaweed, mushroom jam and sweetcorn veloute.

A seven-metre marble cocktail bar sets the scene for a cocktail while the resident DJ spins tunes. A floor-to-ceiling wine cellar adds an element of discovery to the beverage selection process, while the in-house mixologists are on-hand to develop your perfect cocktail.

City Social is one of three venues opening in the three-storey space at the top of Grosvenor House. The concept will be joined by izakaya-style speakeasy bar called 7 Tales, which is set to open on the same date. A third, mystery concept is expected to be announced soon.

7 Tales boasts funky design elements including a bespoke, effervescent graffiti wall and ceiling by talented graffiti artist, Gary Yong. Guest will enjoy a selection of specialist Japanese gin, whiskey, sake, and cocktails exclusively handcrafted by the talented bar team as well as Asian-inspired bar bites from the kitchen.

City Social Dubai, Grosvenor House, Dubai Marina, Mon to Thur 5pm to 2am, Fri to Sat 5pm to 3am. Tel: (0)4 402 2222. citysocialdubai.com

