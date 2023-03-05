Bringing the spa to you…

In Dubai everything is about convenience, whether it’s groceries, medicine, or even pet grooming, you can get everything to come to you with the touch of a button. And pampering is now no different. Whether you’re looking to de-stress, re-energise or simply switch off for an hour, here’s five great home massage services to try in Dubai.

Solace Home Spa

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SOLACE HOME SPA (@solacehomespa)

A newer addition to the world of at-home spa services is Solace Home Spa, which is purely dedicated to bringing relaxation and rejuvenation to the homes of UAE residents. The Balinese therapists are trained in an array of massage practices, and can offer rejuvenation, deep tissue or kansa bowl massages alongside a selection of facials. They’re expertly trained in making your home space – be it a living room, bedroom or garden – feel instantly like a spa, and come armed with music, candles and a choice of oils to offer that serene spa feeling in your own home.

@solacehomespa

Blended

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BLENDED For Her (@blendedforher)

Before opening its all-encompassing fitness and wellness space on The Palm, Blended began as a home massage service, and despite now offering a whole host of treatments at its Dukes The Palm outpost, you can still enjoy Blended at home. Deep tissue, hot stone and pre-natal are just a trio of the extensive massages on offer, all of which can be booked for 60- or 90-minutes. Their signature treatment is Be Flex: 30 minutes of reflexology followed by a one-hour full body massage of your choice for Dhs399.

blended-dxb.com

Isla Vera

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐈 𝐒 𝐋 𝐀 𝐕 𝐄 𝐑 𝐀 (@islaverauae)

Dubai-based mobile spa service Isla Vera offers everything from authentic Thai to Swedish, lymphatic drainage to sports massages. To make your home feel like a proper pampa zone, they bring candles and mood music too, so you can totally zone out as the trained therapists give your tired muscles some much-needed attention. You can book 60- or 90-minute massages.

islaverauae.com

Maison Privee

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maison Privee Arabia (@maisonpriveearabia)

You can book the experts from Maison Privee to come to your home anywhere across Dubai should you prefer an at-home service to a a visit to their Business Bay venue. There’s nine different massages you can book, whether you’re looking for an hour of reflexology massage or 60-blissful minutes of zen with the essence of relaxation massage. Couples massages and pre-natal massages are also available. Looking to upgrade to a full-pampering experience? Home facials are also bookable, priced from Dhs299.

maisonprivee.ae

DXB Sports Massage

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DXB Sports Massage (@dxbsportsmassage)

Whether you’re looking to increase joint range or training performance, improve sleep quality or pain relief for a particular injury, DXB Sports Massage are the team to call. Founded by lead therapist Toby, a former professional athlete, the team are expertly trained in injuries, rehab, recovery and pain management. DXB Sports Massage offer services that include physiotherapy as well as traditional and sports massages. Regular massages are proven to offer pain relief to make workouts easier and more manageable, and all can be done in the comfort of your home.

dxbsportsmassage.com