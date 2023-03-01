All the amazing art festivals in Dubai to visit in March

Art season has officially begun…

When March rolls around, art fans in Dubai all come out to play as a number of art festivals take place in different corners of the city.

If you don’t want to miss a single moment, we’ve put together a list of all the fun art festivals in Dubai you need to visit.

Art Dubai

When: March 3 to 5 (open to public)

Where: Madinat Jumeirah Conference & Events Centre

Art season in Dubai officially begins with Art Dubai. Now in its 16th edition, the fair will run from Wednesday, March 1 to 5 at the picturesque Madinat Jumeirah. The first two days are by invitation, but from March 3 to 5, it’s open to the public and tickets can be purchased starting from Dhs90. Do note, Art Dubai has pledged 50 per cent of all ticket sales to charities supporting victims of the Turkey-Syria earthquake. The art fair has its usual three sections: Contemporary, Modern and Bawwaba and there’s a newly added section, Art Dubai Digital for fans of digital art. Read more here.

Art Dubai, Madinat Jumeirah Conference & Events Centre, Al Sufouh 1, Dubai, March 1 to 5 (open to public March 3 to 5, timings vary), tickets from Dhs90. Tel: (0)4 563 1400. artdubai.ae

Sikka Art and Design Festival

When: Until March 5

Where: Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood

A visit to Old Dubai is always worth it, but during art season, the historical neighbourhood gets a lot more colourful thanks to Sikka Art and Design Festival. Now in its 11th edition, the festival features an array of aspiring UAE and regional talents, including art installations, live performances, film screenings, music, fashion & jewellery, local food and beverage concepts and more. Art fans can get lost (literally) while exploring the very many lanes of the open art museum and the different houses. Make sure you take your time, as you’ll never know which magnificent work of art you will find hiding in a corner or in an alleyway (see picture above). The best news? Entry is free. Read more here.

Sikka Art and Design Festival, Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood, Bur Dubai, Feb 24 to March 5 (timings vary), @sikkaplatform World Art Dubai When: March 9 to 12

Where: Dubai World Trade Centre World Art Dubai is one of the events part of the official Dubai Art Season and it is returning for its eighth edition from March 9 to 12. The event brings together contemporary artists from across the world who sell art at an affordable cost under one roof. Besides over 4,000 works of art, there will be live art performances, street and graffiti artists showing off what they do best with a drab white wall, workshops, art fashion shows at the aptly named Artwalk and more. Ticket prices start from Dhs20 for adults and can be purchased here.

World Art Dubai, Dubai World Trade Centre, March 9 to 12, @worldartdubai

Alserkal Art Week

When: Until March 5

Where: Alserkal Avenue

For fans of Alserkal Avenue, one art event that you can’t skip is the return of Alserkal Art Week. It takes place only until March 5 and features a range of cultural programmes, marvellous art exhibitions, open studios, talks, gallery tours and guest projects. It takes place from 10am to 10pm, so you can spend your whole day at the event.

Alserkal Art Week 2023, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Dubai, Sunday February 26 to Sunday March 5, 10am to 10pm, alserkal.online

DIFC Art Nights

When: March 16 and 17

Where: Dubai International Financial Centre

If you have it in your head that DIFC is all about… well… finance stuff, you’d be wrong. DIFC Art Nights is one of the most important annual activities hosted by Gate Avenue and attracts over 4,000 people from artists, collectors and fashionistas. Now in its 15th edition, this two-night art festival is based on the theme ‘Art for change: Building a sustainable future’.

DIFC Art Nights, Dubai International Financial Centre, March 16 and 17. @difc

While you’re there, make sure you check out the DIFC Sculpture Park. The financial district is already packed with a number of art galleries for culture vultures, but while it’s still cool, wander outside around ‘The Gate’ where you will find over 100 eye-catching art pieces, sculptures and video art from artists from around the world. The exhibition is free and open to the public.

@difc