Ladies, looking for some unique fun ways to spend time with the all-girls squad? The city has a number of unique ladies-only events for the gal gang to try from a fun trip to the very cool Ski Dubai, a boxing session and more.

Here are 5 alternative ladies’ nights to try in Dubai

Boxica

Inspire and motivate each other with a sweaty yet fun workout session at What’s On Award-winning Boxica. The gym runs a ladies’ only boxing and full-body workout every Tuesday. The class is led by Danielle Harrison and begins at 5.45pm. The workout lasts 50 minutes and costs Dhs125. You can book here.

Boxica, 1-2 The Hive Building, Dubai Studio City, Dubai, Dhs125. Tel: (0)55 483 8361. boxica.ae

Sip N Paint DXB

Unleash your creativity with other ladies at one of Sip N Paint DXB’s workshops. There are a number of sessions including painting on a pre-sketched canvas, pot painting, and more. Prices and locations vary and you can keep up to date with all the sessions here.

@sipnpaintdxb

Ski Dubai

At Ski Dubai, it’s ladies’ day every Wednesday from 4pm onwards. For just Dhs180 per gal, you can pick from one of three options: snow park with unlimited access to four rides, a sixty-minute discovery lesson (skiing or snowboarding) or two hours of slope time (for experienced skiers or snowboarders). The ticket includes winter gear (rental) and locker, followed by a well-deserved discount at Salero – Tapas and Bodega or a flat 20 per cent off at the North 28 Restaurant. Read more here.

Ski Dubai, Mall of the Emirates, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, deal available on Wed after 4pm, Tel: (600) 599 905, skidxb.com

Global Village Dubai

Global Village Dubai is one of those spots that’s always buzzing, but ladies can head here on Tuesday as it is only open to women and families. At the multicultural family destination, visitors can enjoy an abundance of attractions, dining options, and shows for the whole family. You can shop for clothing, homewares, accessories, gadgets, spices and so much more. If you have visited before, take note as Global Village is opening with an array of new experiences, meaning you can visit the attraction several times and always find something new to do. Read more here.

Global Village Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road E 311, @globalvillageuae

The SPA at Palazzo Versace

Looking for the perfect kickstart to your week? On Mondays, Palazzo Versace is inviting all ladies for a day of pampering. You will get 50 per cent off on all special treatments on the ladies’ day menu plus a complimentary drink from the spa’s beverage selection. Book your spot or find out more at spa@palazzoversace.ae or call 04 556 8750. This sounds like the perfect treat for you hardworking lot.

The Spa, Palazzo Versace Hotel, Jaddaf Waterfront, Dubai, ladies day every Mon, Tel: (04) 556 8888. palazzoversace.ae

