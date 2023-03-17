Expect a sizzling line-up of events…

For foodies in Dubai, there is a never-ending list of new restaurants to visit, and here to add to your culinary experiences is the return of the Dubai Food Festival.

Now in its 10th edition, the much-loved food festival returns with a jam-packed culinary schedule. It runs for 17 days from Friday, April 21 to May 7.

Dubai is currently home to 13,000 restaurants, a number that has doubled since 2013 indicating the passion and love for food in the city. And over a hundred of these Dubai restaurants, cafes and eateries are participating in the food festival. This means there will be plenty of choices for foodies from fine dining deals, pop-up dining events, farm-to-table experiences, hidden gems, food halls and more…

What can you expect at Dubai Food Festival?

Dubai Food Festival will feature a mix of old favourites and new features, and one thing’s for sure – you will need to clear a space in your culinary calendars.

Here are just a few events to get you excited.

Etisalat Beach Canteen: Go and support our city’s homegrown foodie outlets at the ever-fun Etisalat Beach Canteen. It’s back for all 17 days and features a huge list of popular cafes and restaurants. You will find it behind Sunset Mall.

10 Dirham Dish: We all love a pocket-friendly meal and this deal is sure to grab the attention of all foodies in the city. To celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Dubai Food Festival, a number of restaurants and cafes are offering their classic and signature dishes for just Dhs10 throughout the festival.

Dubai Restaurant Week: This popular festival favourite returns from April 27 to May 8 with exclusive set menus and discounted prices at 50 of the city’s top restaurants. The list includes 3 Fils, Torno Subito by Massimo Bottura, Gordan Ramsay’s Bread Street Kitchen, Demon Duck by Alvin Leung, Ariana’s Persian Kitchen, Akira Back, Coya, Clap, Roka, Carnival by Tresind, and Reif Japanese Kushiyaki.

Culinary Workshops: Take a masterclass with acclaimed chefs, go on foodie tours, indulge at degustation dinners, and much more. For little ones, there are even children’s cooking sessions.

Reservations for these events are set to open in early April and the complete schedule for Dubai Food Festival will be disclosed in the coming weeks. And of course, What’s On will share the top deals you don’t want to miss out on.

dubaifoodfestival.com | @dubaieats