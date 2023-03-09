Glasgow, Birmingham, Singapore, and Perth also make an appearance on the list…

Dubai commuters, count yourselves lucky… Dubai has been ranked number two on the list of the world’s best cities for drivers according to Ranking Royals.

The list is based on numerous factors which include the number of cars per capita, traffic congestion, and road and public transport quality.

The top five cities for drivers are Calgary, Canada; Dubai, UAE; Ottawa, Canada; Bern, Switzerland; and El Paso, U.S. While Mumbai, India was ranked the worst.

Here’s the full list of the 30 best cities in the world for drivers:

Public transport in Dubai

Just last week, Dubai Metro saw a record-breaking two million passengers in one day. H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, took to social media to thank the RTA for delivering the world’s best mass transit services.

2 million passengers used Dubai’s public transport in a single day, marking a new record. Thank you RTA for delivering the world’s best mass transit services. The aerial taxi service set to be launched by 2026 will be a new chapter in this remarkable success story. pic.twitter.com/gcfPjlOpYY — Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) February 23, 2023

Meanwhile in the capital…

Abu Dhabi is living in the future with new driverless taxis now operating on Yas and Saadiyat Island. The automated taxis are free to use, can sit around seven passengers, and follow set routes stopping at key tourist spots. Naturally, we had to check them out…

Images: Provided/Social