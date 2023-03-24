Sponsored: Bliss out…

Make this season extra special at Al Wathba, a Luxury Collection Desert Resort & Spa, where an array of blissful special offers await. With offers for both a dreamy desert iftar and relaxing spa treatments, this Ramadan will be one to remember at this beautiful blissful spot.

Arabian iftar at Al Mabeet Desert Camp

Take your iftar to a serene setting by breaking your fast at a stunning desert camp. Bask in the beautiful natural landscape and dine beneath the stars, where you’ll enjoy gourmet dishes and live cooking stations of both Arabic and international cuisines, alongside the gentle melodies of the live Qanoon entertainment. Your magical desert iftar will start at 6pm and end at 11pm, costing Dhs195 per person.

Indulge in a Saray Spa treatment

Self care is essential during Ramadan, and Saray Spa is here to make it easier for you with the 60 minute revitalising treatments. Designed to revitalise, increase blood and lymphatic flow through the body, whilst also nourishing the skin through the use of orange and lemongrass essential oils – this is an idyllic treatment for those who are fasting. Your 60 minute treatment will also be followed by a 15 minute enhancement treatment. This will cost you Dhs570 for 75 minutes and is available from 11am to 10pm.

Al Wathba, A Luxury Collection Desert Resort & Spa, Al Wathba, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Desert iftar 6pm to 11pm, Dhs195, Spa treatment from 11am to 10pm, 75 mins Dhs570. Tel: (0)2 204 4553, marriott.com

Images: provided