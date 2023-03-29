Sponsored: The restaurant that keeps giving…

Family and pocket-friendly restaurant, Mara Lounge is offering guests the perfect opportunity to celebrate the Holy Month of Ramadan. Mara lounge is a homegrown concept that is a fusion of international cuisines from across the globe, brought together in one dining experience. Dishes are created by a team of passionate young chefs.

The Dubai Mall branch is perfect for anyone looking for a great place to relax and get some good grub. The restaurant has a cosy and modern ambience that is perfect for a quick coffee with friends or a sit-down dinner with family.

What’s On the iftar menu

This iftar, guests will be able to indulge in an appetiser, a main and a dessert with a wide selection to choose from.

Start your evening traditionally with complimentary dates, laban and water, then, choose from a set menu that includes authentic dishes such as pakora, samosa chaat, hareesa and many others. Onto the main dishes, guests can enjoy either Lebanese rice that is served with the choice of chicken or beef, or Thai curry.

For dessert, patrons have the choice of quintessential dessert options including cheesecake with berries, creme brûlée, tiramisu and date pudding. Your iftar meal will be paired with a delicious Vimto mocktail.

Bringing little ones? Don’t worry they are taken care of, too. They can choose between a selection that includes alfredo pasta, chicken tenders, Margherita pizza and many more with a choice of fries or steamed vegetables with the choice of orange and apple juice.

The iftar is available in various different branches, including Dubai Mall, Al Wasl 51, Fujairah and Al Zahia.

Mara Lounge, various locations around the UAE, iftar menu from 6pm to 8pm, Dhs115 per person, Dhs50 for children. maralounge.com