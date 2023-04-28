From buffet bonanzas to the fanciest five-star meals…

The Saturday brunch scene in Dubai is unrivaled. From blowout buffets to wallet-friendly meals washed down with unlimited drinks, there’s something for everyone when it comes to Saturday brunch in Dubai.

Here’s your ultimate guide to the best Saturday brunches in Dubai.

Dhs299 and under with house drinks

Address Dubai Marina

Family-friendly hotel Address Dubai Marina hosts a relaxed Saturday brunch featuring international cuisine prepared at live cooking stations, waterfront views over the marina and plenty of live entertainment.

Address Dubai Marina, Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs195 with soft drinks, Dhs295 with house drinks, Dhs395 with bubbly, half price for children seven to 12 years. Tel: (0)4 436 7777. @addressdubaimarina

Asil

The allure of Turkish, Lebanese, and Moroccan cuisine is strong at Asil – the red velvet-covered restaurant in Rixos Premium Dubai. Head inside on Saturdays and try Asil’s Oriental Brunch menu, which includes delicious mezze, barbecue platters, and their special umm Ali made in the original way with mixed nuts and Maras ice cream.

Rixos Premium Dubai, Sat 12.30pm to 4.30pm, Dhs199 with soft drinks, Dhs275 with house drinks. Tel: (0)4 520 0055. @asildubai

Atelier M

Atelier M launches a new brunch in their venue at the top of Pier 7. ‘Wonderland Brunch’ features a diverse range of sharing platters, free-flowing drinks, and a DJ spinning popular hits and new sounds.

Pier 7, Sat 2pm to 5pm, Dhs199 with soft drinks, Dhs299 with house drinks, Dhs349 with bubbly. Tel: (0)4 450 7766. @atelier_m_dubai

Claw BBQ

Sure, it’s in a beautiful new hotel on the Palm but Claw BBQ is as close to an American dive bar as we’re going to get in Dubai. Head there for a lively brunch, with games galore and a wild, mechanical bull to conquer. Go on your birthday with six mates and enjoy your brunch for free. T&Cs apply.

Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah, Sat 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs199 with soft drinks, Dhs299 with house drinks, Dhs399 with premium drinks. Tel: (0)4 230 0054. @clawbbqthepalm

The Croft

Evening brunch at British spot The Croft features a variety of dishes inspired by the blend of cultures and tastes across the Commonwealth, whilst overlooking the views of the Marina.

Dubai Marriott Harbour Hotel & Suites, Sat 7pm to 10pm, Dhs274 per person. Tel: (0)4 319 4000. @thecroftdubai

Distillery Gastropub

Cheeky Downtown gastropub Distillery hosts a late-night Saturday brunch with prawn tempura, chicken tacos, pizza and more, all paired with beers, cocktails or house spirits.

Souk Al Manzil, Downtown Dubai, Sat 8pm to 11pm, from Dhs299. Tel: (054) 998 2003. @distillerydubai

Dukes The Palm

A Brit pop-inspired brunch takes over Dukes’ Great British Restaurant every Saturday where Brit pop beats from the ‘90s play loud and British grub reigns supreme. Join for the whole day as pool access is included.

Dukes The Palm, A Royal Hideaway, Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs299. Tel: (0)4 455 1111. @dukesthepalm

Ekai

Ekai DIFC, the chic and modern Restro-bar and lounge, has just launched its new – and very competitive – Caribbean Saturday Brunch featuring live DJ music and carnival-style dance performances. Starting at Dhs299 with house drinks, the brunch menu is a fusion of Mediterranean and Caribbean cuisine so expect a hodgepodge. We’re talking wagyu beef lasagna, jerk chicken, and a Parmigiana all featuring as main course options, while sides feature rice and peas, fried plantains and a macaroni pie. Wowza.

Daman Building, DIFC, Sat 3pm to 7pm, after-party until 2am, Dhs199 soft drinks, Dhs299 house drinks, Dhs499 sparkling. Tel: (0)4 554 3392. @ekaidubai

The Eloquent Elephant

One of the city’s first gastropubs is still going strong, largely thanks to excellent British pub grub options. Head here for Saturday brunch and enjoy a three-course menu featuring pie ‘n’ mash and fish ‘n’ chips, as 80’s and 90’s music plays in the background.

Taj Dubai, Business Bay, Sat 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs199 soft drinks, Dhs249 house drinks, Dhs499 bubbly. Tel: (0)4 438 3134. @theeloquentelephant

Garden on 8

This cheeky little pub on the 8th floor of Media One has levelled up its barbecue brunch with the introduction of non-halal items. We’re talking sausages, chorizo and much more.

Media One Hotel, Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs299 with house drinks, Dhs349 with bubbly. Tel: (0)4 427 1000. @gardenon8

The Greenroom

It’s a family-friendly affair at this Els Club venue, with tasty bites such as deep-fried cheese bites, roast chicken and Aussie beef pie, free-flowing drinks and more fun and games than your kids will know what to do with.

Els Club, Sports City, Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs275 house drinks, Dhs300 sparkling, half price for children five to 12 years. Under-fives free. Tel: (0)4 423 8310. @greenroomdubai

Hillhouse Brasserie

No need to fire up the barbecue at home. Let Hillhouse Brasserie do all the hard work so that you and your family can enjoy the weekend properly. With live music, children’s entertainment and a fantastic selection served up straight from the live grilling stations, this is a top family-friendly brunch in Dubai Hills.

Dubai Hills Golf Club, Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs225 soft drinks, Dhs295 house drinks, Dhs95 for children four to 12 years. Tel: (800) 323 232. @hillhousedubai

Iris

Meydan’s ever-popular party spot Iris hosts its signature party brunch experience every Saturday from 1pm until 5pm, with DJ Paul Svenson on the decks, and a range of signature dishes on the tables. Highlights include truffle risotto, grilled beef tenderloin, and spinach and ricotta ravioli.

Meydan Grandstand, Sat 1pm to 5pm, Dhs260 soft drinks, Dhs260 wine, Dhs460 house drinks, Dhs720 bubbly. Tel: (0)4 334 3355. @irisdubai

Joe’s Backyard Gastropub

There are two chances to catch this mixtape brunch every Saturday: from 1pm to 4pm or 8pm to 11pm. Whichever time suits you expect limitless appetisers, main courses, desserts, and selected drinks.

Jumeirah Islands Clubhouse, Sat 1pm to 4pm and 8pm to 11pm, Dhs179 with soft drinks, Dhs285 with house drinks, Dhs385 with premium drinks. Tel: (0)58 998 8590. @joesbackyardjumeirahislands

Jun’s

Quickly becoming a culinary hotspot for those in the know, Jun’s is bringing the true meaning of brunch to Dubai with the introduction of Weekend Rituals featuring an a la carte menu of favourites. Add on a drinks package for proper brunch feels.

Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard, Sat and Sun 11am to 3.30pm, Drinks packages only: Dhs100 for soft drinks, Dhs200 for house drinks, Dhs275 for bubbly, Dhs475 for premium drinks. Tel: (0)4 457 6035. @junsdubai

Lock, Stock and Barrel Business Bay

It’s big, bold, brash and a little bit bonkers but The Notorious Brunch is a steal at Dhs250 for the house package. Bar bites include fully loaded nachos, jalapeno poppers, wings and sliders – proper pub grub stuff.

Business Bay, Sat 3pm to 6pm, Dhs250 house drinks, Dhs350 premium drinks. Tel: (0)4 873 3399. @lockstockuae

Logs and Embers

The American smokehouse BBQ and Lounge in Club Vista Mare hosts a BBQ brunch by the beach every Saturday. The brunch offers a selection of dishes made fresh from the grill, making it the perfect dining experience for BBQ lovers, with incredible views of the beach and Palm Jumeirah. The beef spare ribs are a must try.

Club Vista Mare, Palm Jumeirah, Sat noon to 4pm, Dhs199 soft drinks, Dhs299 house drinks. Tel: (0)52 109 6802. @logsandembers

Lola Taberna

A favourite among team What’s On, the award-winning Spanish taberna famous for its genuine tapas, signature Spanish dishes and popular drinks, hosts a muy bueno fiesta brunch from just Dhs249 with house drinks. Look out for the chance to win prizes at brunch too.

Tryp by Wyndham Dubai, Barsha Heights, Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs199 with soft drinks, Dhs249 with house drinks, Dhs299 sparkling. Tel: (0)4 247 6688. @lolataberna

McGettigan’s JLT

Inspired by Dublin’s busiest street of bars and buskers, Grafton Street, McGettigan’s brings you a lively brunch with unlimited drinks, great pub grub, live music, and street performers. Plus, there’ll be a few games thrown in from Dubai’s favourite Irish radio DJ, Jono.

Cluster J, JLT, Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs149 soft drinks, Dhs199 house drinks, Dhs249 premium drinks. Tel: (0)4 356 0470. @mcgettigansjlt

McGettigan’s Souk Madinat

A three-course meal, refreshing drink options, fantastic waterway and Burj Al Arab views and live music on the terrace make this McGettigan’s venue a more relaxed option than its JLT relative.

Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Sat 1pm to 5pm, Dhs149 with soft drinks, Dhs299 with house drinks, Dhs349 with premium drinks. Tel: (0)4 447 0219. @mcgettigansmadinat

Mezzanine Bar & Kitchen

Dubbed a ‘Proper British Brunch,’ Saturdays at Mezzanine in Madinat Jumeirah features a three-course meal of good old-fashioned pub grub. We’re talking mini sausage rolls and prawn cocktails, fish ‘n’ chips, and beef lasagna, and caramel apple crumble and lemon curd treacle tart, all served with unlimited drinks, including the brunch’s signature jug cocktail.

Madinat Jumeirah, Sat 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs245 per person. Tel: (058) 599 4659. @mezzaninedubai

NH Collection Dubai The Palm

7 Sports Bar, inside the shiny new NH Collection Dubai The Palm, has launched its Half Time Break brunch featuring bar bites sharing plates.

NH Collection Dubai The Palm, Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs180 soft drinks, Dhs230 house drinks, Dhs300 sparkling. Tel: (0)4 549 7999. @nhcollectiondubaithepalm

Soho Garden Palm Jumeirah

One of the city’s top party destinations hosts a Saturday brunch that oozes cool. Guests will find live DJs, a well-heeled crowd and a sumptuous buffet menu with free-flowing drinks.

Nakheel Mall Palm Jumeirah, Sat 1pm to 5pm, Dhs249 (ladies), Dhs299 (gents), Dhs399 sparkling. Tel: (054) 233 5555. @sohogardenpalm

[u]bk

Enjoy appetisers, mains, dessert and free flowing drinks at the [u]bk Saturday BBQ Brunch. Feast on meat straight from the grill alongside everyone’s favourite sides such as mac ‘n’ cheese, salads, mash and broccoli gratin.

[u]bk, Movenpick Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Sat 1pm to 5pm, Dhs399 for two, including house beverages, Dhs499 for two, including premium beverage & bubbly. Tel: (0)4 438 0000. @ubkdubai

Vida Dubai Marina & Yacht Club

A new nautical brunch at Origins restaurant with waterfront views live entertainment, unlimited drinks, a seafood bar and more.

Vida Dubai Marina & Yacht Club, Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs199 soft drinks, Dhs299 house drinks. Tel: (0)4 550 8888. @vidahotels

Vida Emirates Hills

Fancy a refreshing way to brunch? Dip in the pool and enjoy a range of brunch bites and drinks from 1pm to 4pm every Saturday at Vida Emirates Hills’ lush spot overlooking the greenery of Emirates Golf Course.

Vida Emirates Hills, Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs199 soft drinks, Dhs299 house drinks. Tel: (0)4 872 8888. @vidahotels

Wanderlust

Great news brunch fans: Following the removal of Dubai’s 30 per cent beverage tax, Wanderlust, the iconic party brunch at JW Marriott Marquis is cheaper than ever. With fantastic drinks and more than 10 lavish food stations, including an oyster bar, mozzarella counter, sushi and seafood section, live barbecue and carvery stations and an eggs Benedict bar, and a buzzing atmosphere with lively beats provided by Wanderlust’s DJ Adam J, Wanderlust just got even better this season.

JW Marriott Marquis Dubai, Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs299 house drinks (ladies), Dhs349 with house drinks (gents). Tel: (0)4 414 0000. @jwmarriottmarquisdubai

Dhs300 to Dhs499 with house drinks

Address Boulevard

At the new Garden Artisan Brunch at Address Boulevard, Saturday brunchers will graze from an enormous buffet, accompanied by hot and cold starters at your table. If the weather permits, sit outside for up-close Burj Khalifa views.

Address Boulevard, Downtown Dubai, Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs300 with soft drinks, Dhs450 with house drinks, Dhs600 with bubbly. Tel: (0)4 561 8152. @addressboulevard

Address Sky View

The poolside brunch club includes access to Address Sky View’s hotel pool (next to The Restaurant) from 10am to 4pm, and brunch from 12.30pm in the Glass Garden, which features an international menu. A resident DJ keeps the vibe high.

Address Sky View, 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs295 with soft drinks, Dhs395 with house drinks. Tel: (0)4 873 8888. @addressskyview

Akira Back

A firm favourite on the brunch social calendar, Candypants’ Akira Back Saturday party promises Japanese cuisine with Korean and international influence and spectacular views of Palm Jumeirah, paired with an unbeatable cocktail experience and that chaotic high energy that only the Candypants masters can create. Join the masses and head onto SoBe for the after-party.

W Dubai – The Palm, Sat 1pm to 4.30pm, from Dhs399 soft, from Dhs449 house, from Dhs850 for Champagne. Tel: (0)58 177 9831. @akirabackdubai

Alici

Alici on Bluewaters Island breezes through Dubai’s brunch scene with a distinct weekend experience. The acclaimed Italian seafood restaurant hosts brunch on Saturdays and Sundays from 1pm to 4pm. The specially curated menu features crudo, antipasti, main courses, desserts, Italian wines and more.

Bluewaters, Sat and Sun 1pm to 4pm, Dhs395 soft drinks, Dhs495 house drinks, Dhs595 premium. Tel: (0)4 275 2577. alici.com

Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort

The beloved Fork and Cork brunch at Crescendo has had a modern refurb and now includes a whole host of new food stations to try. There’s a new saj oven, a rotisserie charcoal grill, pizza oven and brand-new ice griddle as well as a 20-litre double chocolate fountain. The usual family fun times, and live music reign on.

Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort, Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs400 soft drinks, Dhs400 house drinks, Dhs655 with Prosecco, Dhs755 with Champagne, Dhs195 for children six to 11 years. Under-fives free. Tel: (0)4 567 8304. @crescendodubai

Asia Asia

Now hitting legendary status, the rowdy Asia Asia brunch is an old faithful with an eclectic set menu of pan-Asian cuisine, unlimited drinks and lively entertainment all enjoyed in the heart of Dubai Marina.

Pier 7, Dubai Marina, Sat 2pm to 5pm, Dhs275 soft drinks, Dhs375 house drinks, Dhs475 Prosecco. Tel: (0)4 423 8301. @asiaasiauae

Attiko

Hot new rooftop lounge Attiko, located on the 31st floor of W Dubai – Mina Seyahi, launched its all-new energetic Saturday Sky Brunch back in January complete with DJ, percussionists, jaw dropping views, peacock feather-wearing dancers, and a pan-Asian sharing-style set menu.

W Dubai – Mina Seyahi, Sat 2pm to 5pm, Dhs296 soft drinks, Dhs395 house drinks, Dhs545 sparkling, Dhs695 Champagne. Tel: (0)4 350 9983. @attikodubai

BA Boldly Asian

This night brunch at Fairmont The Palm takes place on Fridays and Saturdays and features dishes such as sea bass with ponzu, pan-fried black pepper beef buns, crispy non-halal wontons, the chef’s selection of sushi, sashimi, signature rolls, sticky Chinese non-halal ribs and more.

Fairmont The Palm, Sat 6pm to 11pm, Dhs250 soft drinks, Dhs395 wine and beer, Dhs495 house drinks. Tel: (0)4 457 3457. @ba.boldlyasian

Barfly by Buddha-Bar

This Saturday evening brunch serves up Asian-fusion cuisine, free-flowing drinks, breath-taking views of the Marina and JBR skyline and live entertainment.

Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah, Sat 7pm to 11pm, Dhs365 soft drinks, Dhs445 house drinks, Dhs545 premium drinks. Tel: (0)4 230 0000. @barflydubai

Basko

A new Libre Brunch takes place every Saturday and features Basko’s brilliant Cuban band performing live. Brunch, meanwhile, features a range of Med-inspired dishes such as crispy tuna tartine, and saffron cecina spaghetti.

ME Dubai, The Opus By Omniyat, Business Bay, Sat noon to 4pm, Dhs330 soft drinks, Dhs450 house drinks. Tel: (0)4 582 4242. @baskodubai

Bazaar Dubai

Head over to Meydan for a Mediterranean meets Japanese fusion party brunch. The open buffet features the best of both cuisines plus BBQ dishes, while a DJ spins before a captivating Dabke dance takes the stage.

Meydan, Sat 1pm to 5pm, Dhs220 soft drinks, Dhs330 house drinks, Dhs380 sparkling. Tel: (050) 998 3873. @bazaardxbclub

Birdcage

It’s Funky Town in Business Bay’s Birdcage every Saturday as the Boogie & Groove brunch takes hold. As retro classics play and dancers perform, guests enjoy a sharing-style menu inspired by reinvented Asian and Latin American flavours.

Pullman Dubai Downtown, Sat 1pm to 5pm, Dhs219 soft drinks, Dhs319 house drinks, Dhs419 premium drinks. Tel: (050) 213 5827. @birdcagedubai

Black Flamingo

Miami themed Black Flamingo opened in 2022 with Caribbean culture, food, and music in mind. The Soul Brunch serves up a myriad of delicious bites such as beef empanadas, crispy squid, quesadillas, jerk wings, grilled corn, rice & peas, and baked mac ‘n’ cheese. Expect a party in full swing with Afro, reggaeton, latin, and RnB beats churned out by DJ Kidy and Loso.

Radisson Beach Resort, The Palm, Sat 2pm to 6pm, Dhs295 soft drinks, Dhs395 house drinks, Dhs445 premium. Tel: (0)4 5134777. @blackflamingodxb

Bombay Brasserie

Fun Indian restaurant’s Bombay Brasserie’s three-course brunch features an open interactive kitchen serving up a selection of Indian street food favourites with a bold twist on pani puri and chaat. Entertainment is served courtesy of a guest DJ and saxophone player.

Taj Dubai, Business Bay, Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs195 soft drinks, Dhs345 house drinks, Dhs499 bubbly. Tel: (0)4 438 3134. @bombaybrasseriedubai

Brasserie Boulud

Life’s a picnic over at Brasserie Boulud, with an indoor feast taking place every Saturday. A refined and relaxed brunch alternative, Picnic C’est Chic makes eating out on weekends a family-friendly affair with a French-inspired picnic hamper brimming with a fine selection of barbecue grillades – think marinated lamb chops, grilled Oman shrimps and Cajun spiced chicken breast skewers – freshly baked breads, salads, and some French fancies from the pastry kitchen.

Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk, Sat, Dhs195 soft drinks, Dhs349 house drinks, Dhs85 for children under 12 years. Tel: (0)4 324 9999. @brasseriebouluddubai

Bread Street Kitchen & Bar

Expect a menu of firm gastropub favourites with sharing starters, roasts and desserts. The brunch even includes complimentary access to the always alluring Lost Chambers Aquarium making it a lovely family-friendly day out.

Atlantis, The Palm, Sat 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs305 soft drinks, Dhs425 house drinks, Dhs130 for children four to 11 years. Tel: (0)4 4262626. @breadstreetkitchendubai

Bull and Bear

Musical fans, this brunch is for you. Bull & Bear Best of Broadway Brunch will have you living your best life, complete with singing, dancing, and of course, award-winning food (think tuna niçoise, beef tartare, spiced prawn buns, and striploin wagyu), and drink. Expect sing along, show tunes from Chicago, Moulin Rouge, Mamma Mia, and many more.

Waldorf Astoria DIFC, Sat 1pm to 5pm, Dhs300 soft drinks, Dhs495 house drinks, Dhs750 Champagne. Tel: (0)4 515 9888. @bullandbear.difc

Bushra Dubai

A rare offering in Dubai in that it serves Arabic cuisine for brunch. At the award-winning Good News Brunch, enjoy hot and cold mezze, mains and desserts, alongside free-flowing beverages whilst listening to live entertainment, including a DJ, drummer, violinist, and saxophonist. Receive 25 per cent if you book by Friday.

Grosvenor House Dubai, Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs395 soft drinks, Dhs495 house drinks. Tel: (0)4 317 6556. @bushra_dubai

Caesars Palace Dubai

This family mega brunch at Bacchanal puts a big emphasis on its children’s entertainment. They’ve got everything from slime stations and balloon art to live Magic Phil performances. Plus, festival-style parades with singers, dancers and circus acts. The food, meanwhile, is a huge draw with everything from sushi and ceviche stations to pizzas and pasta counters, a carvery, and much more, while drinks stations are taken just as seriously.

Caesars Palace Dubai, Sat 1pm to 5pm, Dhs350 soft drinks, Dhs430 house drinks, Dhs530 sparkling, Dhs730 Champagne, Dhs150 for children four to 11 years. Under-threes free. Tel: (050) 836 1513. @familybrunchdubai

Café Beirut by the Sea

Café Beirut by the Sea at Fairmont The Palm Dubai brings a relaxed Beirut seaside vibe. With a focus on seafood, Café Beirut by the Sea’s set brunch menus are designed to give customers a taste of the best dishes they have to offer.

Fairmont The Palm, Sat 1pm to 5pm, Dhs249 soft drinks, Dhs349 wine. Tel: (0)56 334 5777. @cafebeirutbythesea

CÉ LA VI

Designed by award winning Chef Howard Ko, CÉ LA VI’s epic set menu offers a fantastic feast while you soak up stunning views of the Dubai skyline. The magnificent Burj Khalifa adds to the picturesque setting, where revellers enjoy music courtesy of the resident DJ and live entertainment. Easily one of the most popular options in town.

Level 54, Address Sky View Hotel, Sat 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs390 soft drinks, Dhs490 house drinks, Dhs690 bubbly. Tel: (0)4 5826111. @celavidubai

Chic Nonna

The What’s On award-winning Favourite Newcomer Chic Nonna promises to redefine Saturday brunch with an ultra-sophisticated yet family-friendly Italian soiree, paying homage to much loved Italian flavours. Expect chic entertainment, an expansive wine selection to enjoy and fantastic views of Burj Khalifa and Downtown Dubai.

Gate Avenue, DIFC, Dhs375 soft drinks, Dhs475 house drinks, Dhs575 premium drinks. Tel: (0)4 605 2000. @chicnonnadubai

En Fuego

Where better to fiesta than Dubai’s newest and liveliest South American restaurant? En Fuego has a new Vida Del Carnaval Saturday brunch. Head to guac bar buffet for ceviche and salads, samba through the Latin American street food stations, and enjoy a selection of meaty churrascaria carved at your table.

Atlantis, The Palm, Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs350 soft drinks, Dhs450 house drinks, Dhs550 sparkling. Tel: (0)4 426 2626. @enfuegodubai

Ernst

It’s a Bavarian spectacular at Ernst in 25Hours Hotel, where Oktoberfest vibes are felt every Saturday with charcuterie boards to start, followed by their famous non-halal knuckle and sausages served buffet-style, with free-flowing drinks.

25hours Hotel One Central, Sat noon to 4pm, Dhs200 soft drinks, Dhs300 house drinks, Dhs400 bubbly and drafts. Tel: (0)4 210 2511. @ernstdubai

Fogueira

Meat lovers in JBR may well want to check out this golden oldie spot for an authentic South American churrasco experience with good food, a live band and samba dancers.

Delta Hotels by Marriott Jumeirah Beach, Sat 1pm to 4.30pm, Dhs350 soft drinks, Dhs499 house drinks, Dhs160 for children six to 12 years. Under-sixes free. Tel: (050) 189 6214. fogueira.dxb

Giardino

A big hitter on the family fun brunch scene, Palazzo Versace’s Giardino’s Into the Jungle brunch guarantees an exclusive and enjoyable experience for the whole gang with DJs, a magician and loads of kids’ activities.

Palazzo Versace Dubai, Sat 1pm to 5pm, Dhs350 soft drinks, Dhs450 house drinks, Dhs570 sparkling, Dhs810 premium, Dhs165 for children four to 11 years. Under-threes free. Tel: (0)4 556 8888. @intothejungledubai

Graze

A relaxed weekend with meaty extravagance, R&B hits and live vocals? Head to steakhouse Graze at La Ville Hotel & Suites City Walk Dubai for fine Australian cuts, a wide variety of seafood dishes and carb-tastic sides, including the epic truffle man ‘n’ cheese.

La Ville Hotel & Suites City Walk Dubai, Sat 1pm to 5pm, Dhs299 soft drinks, Dhs425 house drinks. Tel: (0)4 403 3111. @lavilledubai

Hotel Cartagena

Brunch high in the sky at Hotel Cartagena at the top of JW Marriott Marquis Dubai. Lively entertainment and the in-house DJ keep the good times rolling as you enjoy a range of chic South American dishes from mushroom truffle empanadas to carne asada tacos.

JW Marriott Marquis Dubai, Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs295 soft drinks, Dhs445 house drinks, Dhs640 bubbly. Tel: (0)4 350 9287. @hotelcartagenadxb

Hutong

According to Hutong’s team, the Imperial Brunch pays tribute to one of the grandest meals documented in the Chinese culinary legacy – a legendary banquet in the Qing dynasty. Apparently, they indulged in a wide variety of unlimited starters, delicate dim sum, a specially curated main dish each and a delicious sharing dessert platter to finish. Probably a little far-fetched, but head there on Saturdays and you can dine like an emperor, too.

DIFC, Sat 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs288 soft drinks, Dhs388 house drinks, Dhs588 bubbly. Tel: (0)4 220 0868. @hutongdubai

JA The Resort

Enjoy a weekend picnic at The Anchor’s relaxed beachside family brunch. With plenty of cooking stations, children’s entertainment, including pony rides, bouncy castles, karaoke and a fun PlayStation zone, and a three-piece band, the ‘We Be Brunchin’ Saturday event should be a hit for the whole family.

JA The Resort, Jebel Ali, Sat 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs280 soft drinks, Dhs375 house drinks, Dhs150 for children. Under-sixes free. Tel: (0)4 814 5604. @jatheresort

Karma Kafe

What better way to welcome in the weekend than a night beside the Burj Khalifa and famed Dubai Fountains? Legendary Karma Kafe promises four courses and three hours of award-winning pan-Asian cuisine, electric beats and the best views in Dubai, accompanied by free-flowing drinks.

Souk Al Bahar, Downtown Dubai, Sat 1pm to 4pm and 8pm to 11pm, Dhs355 soft drinks, Dhs475 house drinks, Dhs575 sparkling. Tel: (0)4 565 7220. @karmakafedubai

Katsuya

Head Chef Pavel Nigai prepares a line-up of sharing-style starters, including gyoza wagyu beef tacos, at Katsuya sushi rolls followed by Japanese robatayaki grill favourites. This is great Japanese cuisine, bold entertainment and stellar views of Burj Khalifa all in one fun brunch.

Hyde Hotel Dubai, Business Bay, Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs299 soft drinks, Dhs399 house drinks, Dhs445 bubbly. Tel: (0)4 871 1010. @katsuyahydedubai

Koyo

Theatrical Japanese-inspired Koyo hosts a double dose of its Kabuki Brunch every Saturday bringing the high-energy vibes of trendy Tokyo to the heart of Dubai. Enjoy two courses and unlimited drinks from 1pm to 4pm and 8pm to 11pm.

Intercontinental Hotel, Dubai Marina, Sat 1pm to 4pm and 8pm to 11pm, Dhs375 soft drinks, Dhs475 house drinks, Dhs575 sparkling, Dhs375 for teachers/cabin crew. Tel: (0)4 566 4088. @koyodubai

Lah Lah

Modern pan-Asian cuisine and a lively atmosphere has helped make Lah Lah (inside Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens) a top brunch spot for years. If the weather is cool, make a beeline for the expansive outdoor terrace and enjoy a range of tasty Asian dishes served to your table. There are two seatings available: an afternoon slot or evening.

Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens, Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs7pm to 10pm, Dhs250 soft drinks, Dhs360 house drinks. Tel: (0)4 519 1111. @lahlahdxb

La Mezcaleria

Beachside brunching at La Mezcaleria’s JBR location means free-flowing drinks alongside a range of dishes including California rolls, beef sliders, salmon tacos, chicken or cheese quesadillas, tenderloin, grilled chicken, sea bass, Nutella cheesecake and tiramisu.

Pavilion, The Beach, Sat 1pm to 5pm, Dhs250 soft drinks, Dhs330 wine and beer, Dhs395 house drinks, Dhs490 premium drinks. Tel: (0)50 423 4044. @lamezcaleriajbr

The London Project

It’s all about the Notting Hill Carnival vibes at The London Project’s colourful Saturday brunch. Dance along to Afro Beats and Carnival Classics with Samba performers, steel drummers and a sultry saxophonist as you and your pals enjoy cocktails and food inspired by London’s eclectic food scene. Highlights include cheesy arancini, lamb ribs, tender striploin and for dessert a line-up of profiteroles, chocolate mousse and cheesecake.

Bluewaters Island, Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs350 soft drinks, Dhs450 house drinks, Dhs550 premium. Tel: (054) 306 1822. @thelondonprojectdubai

Lucia’s

Located in Address Sky View, this swoon-worthy Med-inspired paradise boasts a dreamy Capri aesthetic, a gorgeous terrace offering unobstructed Burj Khalifa views, and an unparalleled party vibe. At the Caprese Brunch, expect a myriad of mouth-watering Italian dishes with sharing starters, including trio di crudo, burrata, insalata di mare, fritto calamari, and parmigiana di melanzane. Pietro the guitarist and resident DJ provide the charm.

Address Sky View Downtown, Sat 1.30pm to 5pm, Dhs385 soft drinks, Dhs445 house drinks, Dhs495 premium. Tel: (0)4 422 4321. @luciasdubai

Maiden Shanghai

Brunch at Five Palm Jumeirah is a loud, proud Saturday extravaganza. Head to Naughty Noodles Brunch by Secret Parties from 1pm onwards and enjoy unlimited gourmet Chinese food and specially crafted cocktails with fabulous roving live entertainment and a live DJ set. Join in the fun at the after-brunch party from 4pm and take advantage of three drinks for Dhs120 offer – it is the weekend after all.

Five Palm Jumeirah, Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs450 house drinks, Dhs500 premium. Tel: (0)4 455 9989. @maidenshanghaidubai

Mott 32

The new king of Cantonese cuisine in Dubai, Mott 32 has launched a Saturday brunch, bringing diners an opportunity to sample highlights from its celebrated menu, while taking in spectacular daytime views across Bluewater Island, JBR, Palm Jumeirah and Ain Dubai from the 73rd floor of the Address Beach Resort, JBR.

Address Beach Resort, JBR, Sat 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs375 soft drinks, Dhs495 house drinks, Dhs745 Champagne. Tel: (0)4 278 4832. @mott32dubai

Netsu

This relatively new Warayaki-style brunch in Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai promises a ‘vibrant weekend brunch that merges social dining with live music and mouth-watering gastronomy’. Shouldn’t be too hard with top chef Ross Shonhan serving up a wide-ranging menu of Netsu’s favourites, including salmon tacos, warayaki tuna tataki, Korean fried chicken and maki rolls. Main course selections come from warayaki grill, including spicy miso Chilean sea bass and Australian wagyu ribeye. The Netsu brunch is completed with an expertly curated dessert platter and free-flowing drinks, of course.

Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai, Sat 12.30pm to 3.30pm, Dhs450 house drinks. Upgrades are available upon request. Tel: (0)4 777 2232. @netsudubai

Observatory Bar & Grill

Observatory Bar & Grill’s Sky High Brunch will whisk you away every Saturday to a vibrant bar with panoramic views and an eclectic menu. Enjoy a four-course meal featuring grilled meats, seafood and salad alongside three hours of free-flowing drinks.

Dubai Marriott Harbour Hotel & Suites, Sat 12.30pm to 3.30pm, Dhs349 per person. Tel: (0)4 319 4000. @observatorydubai

Ongaku

Walk through the secret back entrance at Clap DIFC and you’ll stumble into Ongaku, an exciting nightlife venue that on Saturday afternoons channels hedonistic Tokyo vibes courtesy of cosplay artists and live entertainment. Food wise there’s a show-stopping display of sushi, signature rolls and sashimi, a prawn cocktail tower, and a dedicated oyster and ceviche section. Main courses feature the usual suspects, wrapping up with a decadent Japanese-style dessert platter.

Clap Dubai, Gate Village 11, DIFC, Sat 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs495 sparkling, Dhs650 sake and Champagne. Tel: (0)4 569 3820. @ongakubyclap

Pai Thai

One of Dubai’s most iconic Thai restaurant promises a culinary journey through ancient Thailand with its Rite of Siam Brunch. Enjoy the venue’s outdoor and air-conditioned terrace surrounded by lush greenery and serene waterways as you’re serve a four-course sharing style menu featuring Asian flavours perfectly paired with live entertainment.

Jumeirah Al Qasr, Sat 12.30pm to 3.30pm, Dhs245 soft drinks, Dhs395 house drinks. Tel: (800) 323232. @paithaidubai

Raia Rooftop & Lounge

Taj The Palm Dubai hosts its Saturday brunch up on the rooftop of Raia with lively entertainment and a special set menu of contemporary Middle Eastern dishes, accompanied by the hottest DJ beats. Look out for the after-party package for Dhs150 from 5pm to 7pm.

Taj The Palm Dubai, Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs300 soft drinks, Dhs450 house drinks, Dhs600 bubbly. Tel: (0)4 275 4444. @tajpalmdubai

The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai

Experience London’s rich diversity as The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai’s award-winning brunch London Social brings the capital’s unique food scene to Dubai. Discover the spices of Banglatown and Little Beirut, the vibrant stalls of little Italy, Asian delights found in Soho as well as British classics all in one glorious restaurant. Enjoy family-style starters while mains are made to order from live cooking stations. London’s favorite dishes will be complemented with Britain’s favorite cocktails, spirits and craft hops, along with live entertainment, and lovely jubbly British paraphernalia.

The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai, JBR, Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs395 with soft drinks, Dhs495 with house drinks, Dhs650 with Champagne, half price for children six to 12 years. Under-fives free. Tel: (0)4 318 6150. @londonsocialdubai

Roka

A classy Japanese brunch for those who want top food. Choose unlimited starters such as Roka’s beloved sushi platter, as well as avocado maki and beef dumplings followed by a choice of one main from the robato main kitchen. Highlights include lamb cutlets and the salmon fillet teriyaki. Alternatively, dishes can be ordered from the premium robata selection for a Dhs60 supplement. Items include the black cod, beef fillet or rice hotpot. Brunch wraps up with Roka’s dessert platter as the resident DJ kicks things up a gear.

The Opus by Omniyat, Level 1, Business Bay, Sat noon to 3pm, Dhs295 soft drinks, Dhs445 sommelier’s selection of wine and prosecco, Dhs585 sommelier’s selection of wine and Champagne. Tel; (0) 4 439 7171. @rokadubaiofficial

Saffron

Dubai’s legendary party brunch shows no signs of slowing down this season. The adults-only event serves up more than 220 dishes from dim sum to seafood. There are 20 live cooking stations to visit, including a carvery, sushi station as well as free-flowing drinks throughout the three-hour brunch. Plus, the region’s best DJ’s spin chart-topping hits alongside dancers, singers, and magicians.

Atlantis, The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs495 per person. Tel: (0)4 4262626. @saffronbrunch

Salero

A culinary fiesta, Salero’s Saturday brunch means select tapas and unlimited paella for four muy bonito hours. Live entertainment and bottomless Sangria guaranteed.

Kempinski Mall of the Emirates, Sat noon to 4pm, Dhs250 soft drinks, Dhs350 with Spanish drinks, Dhs450 house drinks, Dhs90 for children six to 12 years. Tel: (0)4 409 5999. @salero.dxb

Salmon Guru

Trendy Madrid bar Salmon Guru hosts an open bar featuring house spirits, beer, wines, and Prosecco, as well as classic cocktails like Bloody Mary and mimosa, alongside their fabulous signature dishes, including Mediterranean line-caught wild sea bass sashimi, chuck beef short ribs taco bao, and hens’ croquettes.

ME Dubai, The Opus By Omniyat, Business Bay, Sat 1pm to 5pm, Dhs375. Tel: (0)52 814 9537. @salmongurudubai

Sho Cho

Located in Dubai Marine Beach and Resort, the now legendary social spot, Sho Cho, has upgraded to include a new beachside concept called The Beach by Sho Cho, which now hosts a whopping six-hour-long Japanese-inspired brunch on Saturdays. Indulge in starters such as wasabi popcorn, prawn spring rolls, and mushroom gyozas followed by chicken katsu bao, beef tenderloin bao or rock shrimp with creamy chilli.

Dubai Marine Beach and Resort, Sat noon to 6pm, Dhs295 soft drinks, Dhs395 house drinks. Tel: (0)4 346 1111. @shochouae

Soul St.

The self-proclaimed home of gourmet street food in Dubai, Five Jumeirah Village brings the buzz of the global street food markets with an immersive brunch concept. Indulge in delicious gourmet street food from all over the world, from Latin America, Asia, Europe and India. This bottomless brunch by Secret Parties also includes free access to the hotel pool so stay on after brunch and enjoy three house drinks for Dhs100 from 4pm to 7pm.

Five Jumeirah Village, Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs349 with house drinks. Tel: (0)4 248 999. @soulstreetdubai

STK JBR

STK JBR’s Saturday feast is called Drama Day Brunch, so be prepared for theatrics galore at this mega party brunch. Food features everything from burrata and Cajun chicken tacos to seared sea bass, striploin and beef fillet while the drinks flow freely. Alternatively, catch the night brunch from 8pm to 11pm.

Rixos Premium Hotel, JBR, Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs350 or Dhs375 (evening) soft drinks, Dhs400 or Dhs425 (evening) house drinks, Dhs450 or Dhs475 (evening) sparkling. Tel: (0)4 423 8304. @stkdubaijbr

Tabu

When Secret Parties takes over a brunch venue, you know it’s going to be borderline insane. That’s exactly what’s happening down at Japanese spot Tabu. While Chef Roberto treats guests to an array of Japanese dishes, wacky entertainment ensues, with sumo wrestlers and geishas roaming the venue while live percussionists and dancers go loco. Prepare for a mad house.

St. Regis Downtown, Sat 2pm to 6pm, Dhs329 soft drinks, Dhs399 house drinks, Dhs499 premium drinks, Dhs699 with Champagne. Tel: (0)4 569 455. @tabudubai

The Tap House

The award-winning gastropub – with branches in Souk Al Bahar, Dubai Hills and Club Vista Mare – whips up a set menu of sharing appetisers, hearty mains such as Norwegian salmon or bangers and mash, finishing with a sharing platter of desserts. Plus, four hours of unlimited draft hops.

Souk Al Bahar, Dubai Hills or Club Vista Mare, Sat 1pm to 5pm, Dhs219 soft drinks, Dhs339 bottled hops, Dhs419 draft hops. Tel: (0)4 514 3778. @taphousedubai

Toro Toro

Toro Toro’s long-serving ‘Hola Hola Brunch’ is a fantastic way to experience all of South American cuisine and culture in the heart of Dubai. Along with great food, the atmosphere is always lively thanks in part to DJ Carlos who plays the latest hits all afternoon. Book and pay before Thursday and receive 20 per cent off.

Grosvenor House Dubai, Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs295 with soft drinks, Dhs450 with house drinks. Tel: (0)4 317 6000. @torotorodubai

Vivaldi Restaurant

Unique as a Saturday evening brunch, Vivaldi’s Vivacious Brunch is one of the city’s long-standing Italian restaurants located down by the Creek. Head there from 7pm for an Italian and Med-inspired buffet alongside live music.

Sheraton Dubai Creek Hotel & Towers, Sat 7pm to 10.30pm, Dhs249 soft drinks, Dhs339 house drinks, Dhs369 premium drinks. Tel: (0)4 207 1717. @vivaldidubai

Venus Ristorante & Beach Club

Experience ‘70s Italian glamour at Retrofino, the newest brunch and pool day experience at Venus Beach Club & Ristorante, Caesars Palace Dubai. Chef Fabio presents sharing-style dishes featuring risotto di mare, grilled sea bass and beef striploin for mains, complemented with a free-flow of wines, spirits and cocktails. After brunch, enjoy the rest of the day at Venus Beach Club with drinks, an energetic ‘70s playlist and spectacular sunsets.

Caesars Palace Dubai, Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs390 soft drinks, Dhs490 house drinks, Dhs590 brunch and pool access (Dhs100 redeemable). Tel: (0)4 556 6466. @venusdxb

Warehouse

Family-style seafood towers and pass-around poke bowls make up two cool elements of this NYC-inspired brunch. Prepare for an American feast.

Le Meridien Dubai Hotel & Conference, Sat 1pm to 5pm, Dhs295 with soft drinks, Dhs395 with house drinks, Dhs495 with premium drinks. Tel: (0)4 702 2455. @warehousedxb

Zero Gravity

Easily the rowdiest beach brunch in town, Zero Gravity’s Saturday Tropical Brunch includes all day pool and beach access and unlimited food and drink from 1pm to 5pm with tropical and tribal sounds served up from day to night by the resident DJs. Strictly over-21s only.

Zero Gravity, Skydive Dubai, Sat 1pm to 5pmm Dhs349 for ladies, Dhs399 for gents. Tel: (0)4 399 0009. @zerogravitydubai

Zheng He’s

Dim sum fans will be hard pressed to find better than Zheng He’s Saturday Yum Cha brunch. As a three-piece band plays, you’ll dive into a medley of Cantonese culinary stars, including Shanghai chicken and crystal lobster dumplings. Other stars on the menu include spring rolls and hand pulled noodles.

Jumeirah Mina A’Salam, Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs275 soft drinks, Dhs345 beer and wine, Dhs425 sparkling, Dhs695 Champagne, Dhs175 for children four to 12 years. Tel: (800) 323 232. @zhenghesdubai

Dhs500 and above with house drinks

Bubbalicious

Whether you’re a Dubai veteran or a newbie on the brunch scene, the Westin’s Bubbalicious brunch is always wow-worthy. Forget moderation and prepare for a party that is a perennial hit with families, couples, friends or visitors. The beachfront property packs plenty in on the day with three restaurants teaming up, chefs at hot cooking stations, and live entertainment and drinks stations. It’s a longstanding classic that thoroughly earns its place among the best.

The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi, Beach Resort & Marina, Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs450 soft drinks, Dhs550 sparkling, Dhs695 bubbly, Dhs300 children six to 12 years. Under-sixes free. Tel: (0)4 511 7373. @westindubai

Buddha-Bar

A must-visit for brunch enthusiasts, Buddha-Bar’s brilliant indoor brunch is as fun as it is tasty. Expect pan-Asian cuisine and Asian-inspired cocktails, live entertainment and a proper party atmosphere.

Grosvenor House Dubai, Sat 1.30pm to 4.30pm, Dhs450 soft drinks, Dhs550 house drinks, Dhs750 bubbly. Tel: (0)4 317 6556. @buddhabardubai

Café Nikki

This stunning seaside spot at Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Dubai is what we like to call an elevated family-friendly brunch, with food options featuring fresh seafood platters, crisp salads, a selection of sushi rolls, meats and fish served sharing-style straight from the grill. Fed and watered? Enjoy complimentary pool and beach access for all.

Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Dubai, Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs350 soft drinks, Dhs500 house drinks, Dhs700 premium drinks, Dhs175 for children below 12 years. Tel: (0)4 376 6290. @nikkibeachdubai

Eden

Chances are that you won’t have heard of Eden, but you’ll no doubt have visited the venue it’s housed in. Eden is hidden inside fine-dining spot Belcanto, which is located on the rooftop of the iconic Dubai Opera. Head there on Saturdays and enjoy signature Italian dishes and impressive cocktails created by five-time award-winning World’s 50 Best bartender Mikhail Melnik.

Dubai Opera, Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs400 soft drinks, Dhs550 house drinks, Dhs750 Champagne, Dhs200 for children. Tel: (0)4 456 0936. @eden_dxb

Josette

The brand-new dinner-and-a-show, Parisian-meets-DIFC hotspot Josette has launched an exciting new brunch offering a variety of French brasserie classics. Highlights include signature dishes as the aubergine mille-feuille, Josette’s escargot and the delicious caramel tarte.

ICD Brookfield, DIFC, Sat noon to 5pm, Dhs395 soft drinks, Dhs550 house drinks, Dhs750 Champagne. Tel: (0)4 275 2522. @josettedubai

Jumeirah Al Qasr

Jumeirah Al Qasr calls its Saturday feast a “pop-up brunch with a vintage vibe”. We call it an elegant culinary feast all served from live cooking stations dotted around the restaurant. The palatial setting overlooks the serene waterways of Madinat Jumeirah where you can sip on free-flowing drinks, all paired with a vintage live jazz band playing the classics.

Jumeirah Al Qasr, Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs450 soft drinks, Dhs550 house drinks, Dhs650 Prosecco, Dhs750 Champagne, Dhs325 for children four to 12 years. Tel: (800) 323232. @jumeirahalqasr

Rockfish

Jumeirah Al Naseem’s seafood spot Rockfish loves to party on Saturdays. Head here with your friends for live entertainment, close up views of the Burj Al Arab Jumeirah, and a top seafood-heavy brunch.

Jumeirah Al Naseem, Sat 1pm to 3.30pm, Dhs495 soft drinks, Dhs595 house drinks, Dhs795 Champagne. Tel: (800) 323 232. @rockfishdubai

Sushisamba

What’s On’s Best Restaurant of the Year hosts a brunch so special that it only happens on an ad-hoc basis. Lucky for you, there are two chances to enjoy it this month: Saturday May 6 and May 27. The Rio Brunch features a sharing-style menu, which includes many of the house favourites that make Sushisamba the most popular venue in town. Dishes include salmon tiradito, chicken taquitos and seabass anticuchos paired with unlimited cocktails. And since they’re celebrating all things Rio, expect to shake your tail feather with the samba dancers as the resident DJ keeps things lively.

The St. Regis Dubai, The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Sat May 6 and 27, 12.30pm to 3.30pm, Dhs699 house drinks, Dhs799 Champagne. Tel: (0)4 278 4888. @sushisambadubai

Tasca

This outstanding Portuguese restaurant in the Mandarin Oriental Jumeira pairs live music, and a stunning sea view with a new, immersive five-course weekend brunch. There’s seafood especially flown in from the Atlantic, a range of select dishes handpicked from the José Avillez’s celebrated Lisbon-based restaurants and, of course, homemade pastel de natas to finish.

Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Sat 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs450 soft drinks, Dhs550 sangria, wine and house drinks, Dhs750 with Champagne. Tel: (0)4 777 2231. @tascadubai

Traiteur

Traiteur but not as you know it. Introducing the summer special edition called Le Petit Traiteur Brunch, which boasts the same culinary excellence only in a four-course meal served to your table. The afternoon may begin with comte cheese beignet, a cold seafood platter, a selection of sushi and authentic asado. Guests can take a stroll to the award-winning cheese room and delight in Traiteur’s opulent dessert bar. It’s elegant, fun and summer-proof.

Park Hyatt Dubai, Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs550 sparkling, Dhs650 premium sparkling. Tel: (0)4 602 1814. @parkhyattdubai

Zuma

There’s a fresh format for Zuma’s newly named Baikingu Brunch. Incorporating all the best that Zuma has to offer, brunch kicks off with a selection of starters, including Zuma’s signature shrimp tempura, crispy fried squid, as well as an assortment of sashimi, nigiri and maki. Plus, options from the live robata cooking station, followed by signature main courses, including miso marinated black cod and grilled Australian wagyu ribeye, finishing things off with an assortment of desserts from the eclectic food display.

Zuma Dubai, Gate Village 06, DIFC, Sat 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs595 soft drinks, Dhs695 Prosecco, Dhs795 Champagne, Dhs255 for children aged four to 12. Tel: (0)4) 425 5660. @zumadubai