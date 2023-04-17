It’s baaack…

Foodies, Dubai Food Festival is just around the corner which means there is a lineup of diverse dining concepts heading your way. And one you don’t want to miss is Etisalat Beach Canteen.

If you haven’t visited before, there’s one thing you need to know – it is one of the food pop-ups that Dubai foodies just love. It takes place from Friday, April 21 and runs for 17 days until Sunday, May 7.

It will be open daily from 4pm to midnight and you can find it at Jumeirah Beach just behind Sunset Mall. Watch out for the retro-beach pops of colour, or you can just follow the amazing food smell that will fill the air. It’s free to attend, so there’s no reason to skip it.

It’s worth a visit every year when it pops up, but this year is particularly special as it marks the 10th anniversary of the Dubai Food Festival. Expect live entertainment, activities arranged by the local community and of course, endless food options to satisfy your palate.

This year, the food festival features a farm-t0-table concept from Bahr. The simple, yet sophisticated dining experience showcases the UAE’s wide variety of artisanal farm products served in an array of international dishes. Bahr is also very big on zero-waste and you will learn about its sustainable ways as you dine.

Speaking of sustainability, you won’t find plastic straws or disposables here, as they have all been replaced with reusable alternatives in line with the Year of Sustainability. At the festival, guests can also participate in workshops where they will learn to upcycle their clothes and accessories.

Since it is the anniversary edition, visitors to Etisalat Beach Canteen can celebrate a walk down Memory Lane which will display just how much the city’s food scene has evolved over the years.

Expect over 50 food concepts including Food Plaza with dishes served from upcycled containers, and Food Truck Paradise where a number of food delights are served up from burgers to Asian. There’s even a Mocktail Bar that will pair perfectly with the beach vibes. For a super quick bite, you’ll find something to satisfy your belly at The Snack Stop.

Have little ones? Make sure you bring them along as there are plenty of activities they can enjoy such as the Splash Zone and Kids Aventure Island. And on the main stage, expect musical acts, movies, and fun activities and giveaways.

You can stay up to date with Etisalat Beach Canteen on @beachcanteenofficial or on beachcanteen.ae

36 Al Nessnass Street, Jumeirah 3, Tel: (800) 900. beachcanteen.ae

Images: Beach Canteen Instagram