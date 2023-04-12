A perfect excuse to eat out every night of the week…

Foodies, get excited! For the 10th edition of Dubai Food Festival, Dubai Restaurant Week will return from Friday, April 28 until Sunday, May 7. From two-course lunches to three-course dinners, diners can eat out at their favourite restaurants with tasty set menus for a fraction of the normal price.

This year, there are 50 restaurants taking part so get ready to fill your foodie calendars full of deals, pop-ups, workshops, and more. For the full list of restaurants visit: visitdubai.com

Here are 12 top restaurants serving pocket-friendly set menus this Dubai Restaurant Week:

3fils

Lunch menu: Dhs125

Located in Jumeirah Fishing Harbour, 3Fils was recently voted number 5 in the MENA 50 Best Restuarants list for 2023. It’s an independently owned, unflashy, unlicensed, super-casual, no-reservations joint that also happens to serve delicious Japanese food. For Dubai Restaurant Week, guests will be able to enjoy a limited-time set menu for just Dhs125 per person. The restaurant has both indoor and outdoor seating, but all tables are served on a walk-in basis – so you won’t be able to book ahead.

3Fils, Jumeirah Fishing Harbour, daily 12pm to 11.30pm, walk-in only. Tel: (04) 333 4003. 3fils.com

Bread Street Kitchen

Lunch menu: Dhs125

Dinner menu: Dhs250

Gordon Ramsey’s Bread Street Kitchen is popular for its traditional British menu and family-friendly atmosphere. Located inside Atlantis The Palm, the restaurant boasts indoor and outdoor seating, as well as live entertainment on weekends. Enjoy limited edition set menus for Dubai restaurant week for Dhs125 for a two-course lunch and Dhs250 for a three-course dinner.

Gordon Ramsay’s Bread Street Kitchen, Atlantis The Palm, Palm Jumeirah. Tel:(0)4 426 2626. atlantis.com

CÉ LA VI

Lunch menu: Dhs125

54 floors up, an exquisite dining experience curated by Chef Howard Ko awaits. With incredible views over the Burj Khalifa and a contemporary Asian menu, enjoy the restaurant week lunch deal at CÉ LA VI for Dhs125.

Level 54, Address Sky View Hotel, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Blvd, Dubai. celavi.com

Fi’lia

Lunch menu: Dhs95

Pipped as the region’s first female-led restaurant, Fi’lia is SLS Dubai’s stunning Italian restaurant, complete with a Burj-facing terrace. The contemporary-meets-casual decor features rattan furniture and copper hardware to create a welcoming feminine space. Expect fresh ingredients from the firewood oven and grill, handmade bread and pasta, overlooking Dubai from 70 floors high. The special Dubai Restaurant Week set menu is available exclusively from April 28 to May 7 for Dhs95.

Fi’lia, SLS Dubai, Business Bay, daily, 12pm to 3.30pm and 6.30pm to midnight. Tel: (0)4 607 0770. @filiadubai

Indya by Vineet

Lunch menu: Dhs95

Dinner menu: Dhs150

Chef Vineet Bhatia welcomes guests to experience his vision of India on a plate. The Bib Gourmand-awarded restaurant takes a contemporary approach to favourite Indian street delicacies in a fun and vibrant setting inspired by the culture, spirit, and vitality of India. Guests can get a taste of India during Dubai Restaurant Week with a two-course lunch menu for Dhs95 and three-course dinner menu for Dhs150.

Indego by Vineet, Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort & Spa, Dubai. Tel:(0)4 316 5555. indya-dubai.com

Jaleo by José Andres

Dinner menu: Dhs250

For his first Middle Eastern outpost, chef José Andrés, known for putting his star touch to the rich diversity of Spanish cuisine, helms a restaurant in the ultra-luxurious Atlantis The Royal. Traditional small plates of Spain, signature tapas, savoury paellas are all on the menu. Plus Andres’ signatures like the Paella Valenciana, Jamón Ibérico de Bellota and croquetas de Pollo. Tuck into authentic Spanish tapas for dinner this Dubai restaurant week at Jaleo for Dhs250.

Jaleo, Ground Floor, Atlantis The Royal, Palm Jumeirah, 6pm to 1am daily. atlantis.com, @jaleodubai

Jun’s

Lunch menu: Dhs125

Dinner menu: Dhs250

Chef Kelvin Cheung’s Jun’s, located in Downtown Dubai, focuses on North American and Asian flavours. The aesthetic has the feel of a stylish brasserie, with a licensed bar and outdoor terrace overlooking Burj Khalifa. Each dish has a story and nostalgic narrative which is really where Jun’s stands out. For Dubai Restaurant Week, guests can enjoy a lunch set menu for Dhs125 or a dinner set menu for Dhs250.

Jun’s, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard, Downtown Dubai, 5.30pm to 2am daily. Tel: (0)4 457 6035, junsdubai.com

Lowe

Lunch menu: Dhs95

Dinner menu: Dhs150

The stylish restaurant is part of the wave of radical Dubai restaurants helping the industry make major steps towards being greener while still producing incredible food. Dubai’s only recipient of a Michelin Green Star for sustainable gastronomy, Lowe has a firm focus on reducing waste, sourcing local, and giving back to its community, and even has its own vegetable garden in their backyard. Enjoy their creative concoctions as part of Dubai Restaurant Week for just Dhs95 (lunch) and Dhs150 (dinner).

Koa Canvas, Wadi Al Safa 3. Tel: (0)4 320 1890. @lowedxb

Pierchic

Lunch menu: Dhs125

Dubai’s ultimate bucket list restaurant, Pierchic, is located on a pier at Jumeirah Al Qasr hotel. With stunning sea views overlooking Burj Al Arab, Pierchic is seriously wow-worthy and the perfect spot for a romantic lunch, celebrations, sundowners, or if you’re out to impress. Pierchic promises refined coastal Italian vibes, with a menu inspired by the colourful, diverse and scenic seaside regions of Italy. Seafood is at the heart of the venue, and features heavily across a multitude of dishes. Don’t miss the opportunity of getting a taste of what Pierchic has to offer for just Dhs125 this Dubai foodie season.

Pierchic, Jumirah Al Qasr, Tel: (0)4 432 3232. jumeirah.com

Reif Kushiyaki

Lunch menu: Dhs95

Dinner menu: Dhs150

Founded by Chef Reif Othman, Reif Kushiyaki is an unconventional Japanese restaurant, devoted to the many different parts of the chicken – neck to tail. Proudly homegrown, Reif Kushiyaki is located in Dar Wasl Mall and is an edgy and affordable alternative to kushiyaki experiences. The restaurant has a special lunch menu this restaurant week for just Dhs95 or a dinner set menu for Dhs150.

Reif Kushiyaki, Dar Wasl Mall. Open Sun to Thur, 12pm to 11pm, Fri and Sat, 12pm to 12am, Tel: (0)50 235 7071, @reifkushiyaki

Torno Subito

Lunch menu: Dhs125

At Torno Subito, modern, neutral colours and furnishings are forgone in favour of gelati-coloured hues of green, yellow, pink, blue and red, mismatched together with monochrome stripes that give the restaurant a retro, Italian-Riviera feel. The menu features pasta, pizzas, antipasti, mains and desserts, and guests can take advantage of the Dubai Restaurant Week set lunch menu for Dhs125.

Torno Subito, W Dubai – The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Mon to Fri 12.30pm to 3pm and 6.30pm to 11.30pm, Sat and Sun 1pm to 4pm then 6.30pm to 11.30pm. Tel: (04) 245 5800. tornosubitodubai.com

Twiggy by La Cantine

Lunch menu: Dhs125

Dinner menu: Dhs250

Located along our city’s own Riviera, Dubai Creek, on the grounds of Park Hyatt’s waterfront garden estate, Twiggy by La Cantine brings a refreshing Provencal breeze to the locale. Twiggy serves delicate, immaculately presented plates of Mediterranean gastronomy such as Wagyu beef carpaccio; king crab leg with aioli and lime; foie gras terrine; seafood platters; caviar; spicy beef tartare; veal Milanese; parmesan gnocchi; and braised leek and black truffle risotto. For Dubai restaurant week, foodies can choose between a lunch set menu for Dhs125 or dinner for Dhs250.

Twiggy by La Cantine, Park Hyatt, Dubai Creek Resort, restaurant open daily from midday to 1am. Tel: (04) 602 1105, twiggy.ae

Images: Social/Supplied