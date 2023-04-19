The delicious Detroit-style pizzeria opens its doors on Friday…

If you’re looking for somewhere new to try this weekend, look no further than Emmy Squared. The New York-based pizzeria opened in the capital back in 2021 and, as of Friday, April 21, Dubai foodies can try the iconic square-shaped pizza inside Jumeirah’s Beach Walk Hotel.

Guests can expect the same look and feel as the original outpost in Brooklyn with hues of pink, walnut wood, framed sketches of popular New Yorkers, red leather seating, and a fun and family-friendly atmosphere.

On the menu, pizza lovers will be able to enjoy all the same dishes as the Abu Dhabi branch and then some. Combining its New York-style grandma pie with a Detroit-style pizza, Emmy Squared’s fluffy focaccia-like dough is edged with a caramelized, crispy cheese known as the brand’s signature ‘frico’ crust.

From bestsellers like the colony pizza with Ezzo pepperoni and honey and the angel pie with ricotta, mushrooms, and truffle cream; to brand new flavours including the star pizza with crispy soppressata, mozzarella, ricotta and pecorino, and the Seoul mate pizza with a kimchi base. It’s safe to say you’ll be spoilt for choice.

Those craving lighter bites can tuck into signature salads and appetizers such as the chopped cheese waffle fries and cheesy garlic sticks, and last but not least Le Big Matt burger, which features double-stack beef patties, American cheese, sammy sauce, with greens and pickles on a pretzel bun served with waffle fries.

Beach Walk Hotel, Jumeirah 3, Dubai. Opening Friday, April 21. Daily 12pm to 12am. @emmysquareduae

Images: Provided