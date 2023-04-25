Running shoes at the ready…

Already thinking about a new fitness challenge? The Middle East’s first and oldest international marathon, The Dubai Marathon, returns for it’s 23rd run on Sunday January 7, 2024. Alongside the 42.195km marathon race, there are shorter races of 4km and 10km, meaning all levels of fitness are invited to the party.

Entries are now open for the three races on Sunday January 7, so make sure to register online.

Registration for the three races is now available online only, closing on Sunday December 10, with age requirements and costs varying for each race.

42.195km marathon:

Age requirements: 18 years and over

18 years and over Cost: $150

$150 Start time: 6am

10km Road Race:

Age requirements: 15 years and over

15 years and over Cost: $85

$85 Start time: 6.30am

4km Fun Run:

Age requirements: Open to all

Open to all Cost: $50

$50 Start time: 10am

The 2024 comeback was announced by the Dubai Sports Council shortly after the race returned for the first time since Covid earlier this year.

Dubai Sports Council will work with organisers such as Dubai Police, Dubai RTA and the municipality to organise the running routes throughout the city.

Where will it take place?

The location of the race has yet to be announced. In 2023, the Dubai Marathon took a new route for the first time, with this year’s race starting and finishing in Expo City. The 2023 race was the first time the marathons course was changed since 1998, with the historical route taking runners along Beach Road passing by Media City, the Burj Al Arab and up to the Dubai Canal.

Stay tuned for all updates…

Dubai Marathon 2024, January Sun 7 2024, three races, register online only until December Sun 10. dubaimarathon.org