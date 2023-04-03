The dates are based on astronomical calculations…

Ibrahim Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Astronomy Society has astronomically confirmed the dates for Eid Al Fitr.

According to UAE Barq, Al Jarwan stated, ‘Ramadan’s full moon will be on Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 8.36am local time, while the crescent of the moon of Shawwal will be born on Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 8.13am, and will set 22 minutes after sunset.’

According to this, Al Jarwan states that Friday, April 21 will astronomically mark the first day of Shawwal and the blessed Eid Al Fitr.

So, how many days off will we get?

If the government confirms and agrees to the dates mentioned above, it will be a four-day weekend with Friday, April 21 and Monday, April 24 off. This is of course the case if you have the typical Saturday and Sunday weekend.

We will have to wait for the official announcement from authorities, but this usually happens closer to the dates. Stay tuned to whatson.ae for the official confirmation.

What is Eid al Fitr?

Eid al Fitr is also known as the ‘Festival of Breaking of the Fast’ and is one of two official holidays celebrated in Islam. It is celebrated by Muslims worldwide and marks the end of Ramadan.

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting, prayer, reflection and community. Fasting is one of the five pillars of Islam, which is the foundation of the religion. The pillars are the framework by which Muslims everywhere live, and Ramadan is considered the holiest time in the Islamic calendar. It is a time for prayer, reflection and religious devotion, to cleanse past sins and to focus on Allah through good deeds.

