Bibliophiles, this is just a friendly reminder that the largest floating bookfair, Logos Hope is coming to the UAE this month.

That’s right, it’s time to clear space on that bookshelf (or just buy another one), as Logos Hope is returning this year and will be docking at three emirates in the UAE: Ras Al Khaimah, Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Logos Hope is a non-profit organization that seeks to share knowledge, help and hope with the world through cultural understanding, relief work and much more.

Here are the dates and locations for your calendars:

Ras Al Khaimah – RAK Port: Tuesday, April 11 to 16

Dubai – Port Rashid: Tuesday, April 18 to 23

Abu Dhabi – Cruise Terminal: Wednesday, May 17 to June 5

*Do note, we are awaiting confirmation from the Logos Hope team on the above-mentioned dates, so be sure to check in on whatson.ae for the confirmed details closer to the date.

According to gbaships.org, the operators behind Logos Hope, the floating book fair offers around 5,000 titles spanning a number of genres both for children and adults. The ship welcomes an average of a million customers every year. It has now visited over 150 countries and territories.

It started its literary operations in 2009 and has since welcomed a whopping 49 million people. But Logos Hope didn’t start off as a ‘library out at sea’ and has a pretty interesting history which you can read here.

The team from Logos Hope go above and beyond even visiting hospitals, schools, orphanages or prisons, and providing community care at the countries they dock at. The crew and staff of volunteers come from 60 different countries and work on the ship devoting years to serving on board. You can read all about what this fantastic team does here.

The Big Bad Wolf Book Sale, the world’s biggest book sale is returning to Dubai over the Holy Month of Ramadan. It is going to take place this week from Friday, April 7. The sale is 10 days long and ends on Sunday, April 16. If you’ve never been to a Big Bad Wolf book sale before, you need to know that readers can bag books as low as Dhs4.99! How amazing is that? For tips on how to make the best of the Big Bad Wolf Sale, visit this link here.

Images: Logos Hope social and Getty Images