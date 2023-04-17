This year, Sole is partnering with legendary American rapper Nas to celebrate 50 years of hip hop…

Get excited music fans…Dubai’s top festival, Sole DXB, will return to Dubai Design District this December. The three-day festival will take place from Friday, December 8 to Sunday, December 10, 2023.

And that’s not all: after headlining the festival back in 2018, American rapper Nasir (Nas) Jones will be returning as the official partner for Hip Hop 50 in the Arab world through his record-label company, Mass Appeal.

Although no lineup has been announced yet, previous years have seen the likes of Central Cee, Jorja Smith, Stormzy, Skepta, Wu-Tang Clan, Nas, Koffee, Sho Madjozi, Hiroshi Fujiwara, Petra Collins, Scottie Pippen, Kerby-Jean Raymond, and more.

Last year’s edition saw over 33,000 people from over 85 countries entertained by over 80 live performers, designers, speakers, and over 80 brands during the three-day event.

What is Sole DXB?

For Dubai’s urban crowd, Sole DXB is one of the hottest and most-anticipated events on the Dubai calendar known for street footwear, music, art, and lifestyle.

For those of you who haven’t visited Sole DXB in the past, it is a Dubai-based festival owned and developed by Sole. Its program consists of live music performances, DJ sets, film screenings, talks, workshops, and sports tournaments and serves as the premier experiential platform for the world’s top brands.

Sole DXB, Dubai Design District (d3), Dubai, December 8 to 10, 2023. @soledxb

