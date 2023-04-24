The party season isn’t over yet…

Grammy Award-winning DJ Black Coffee is no stranger to Dubai, having performed in the city on many occasions. But for one final event this season he’ll be headlining at a new venue, gracing the decks of a new White Dubai pop-up Friday May 26.

On Friday, May 26, get ready for an evening that will be absolutely outstanding. If somehow, you don’t know who Black Coffee is – the South African DJ was a pioneer of the kwaito genre, who has a signature jazzy blend of African beats with an ethereal kind of house music vibe.

Black Coffee quickly became a regular feature on the global circuit and has released countless successful albums and singles. He has also worked alongside countless international artists and among his many accolades, was crowned Best International DJ at the 2015 BET Awards.

The fine print

The concert will take place at White Dubai’s 10,000 person capacity, custom-built venue at Dubai Harbour. White Dubai, the Meydan nightclub which is currently closed while it undergoes extensive upgrades, is well known for putting on a show. Previous artists that have headlined at White include Armin Van Buuren, Diplo, Jason Derulo, and Steve Aoki.

Black Coffee will take the stage as the headlining act and will be preceded by Paul Svenson, Fredrick Stone and Alex Twin for their warm-up.

Early bird tickets start from Dhs100 and if you’d like there are also VIP tables available too. Make sure to get tickets before they’re gone. Please note, the event is strictly 21 plus.

White Dubai presents Black Coffee, Dubai Harbour, Friday, May 26, early bird tickets from Dhs100. tickets.virginmegastore.me

Images: Supplied