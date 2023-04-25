From Mykonos and Marbella to Cannes and Capri…

If your summer travel plans revolve around one of Europe’s top city or beach breaks, you can still enjoy some of your favourite Dubai restaurants across the pond. Some are international names continuing their global domination, others are homegrown Dubai exports that are now hitting the international stage.

Here’s where to find some of your favourite Dubai restaurants in Europe this summer.

Capri: Zuma

Zuma has stood at the top of ‘Dubai’s best restaurants’ lists for more than a decade, but you can also find this London-born modern Japanese restaurant in cities around the world. During the summer, the brand also adds a number of seasonal pop-ups, so that you can enjoy Zuma’s beloved cuisine in your favourite sun-drenched holiday destinations including Mykonos, Ibiza and Porto Cervo. This summer, the brand will for the first time head to the dreamy Italian coastline, with a pop-up in Capri at Jumeirah Capri Palace. Perched on the hotel’s rooftop featuring tranquil views of azure blue waters, Zuma Capri will welcome guests from June 23 2023.

Zuma Capri, Capri Palace Jumeirah, daily from 7pm. zumarestaurant.com/locations/capri

Cannes: Nammos

From the sun-soaked shores of Mykonos, Nammos has become one of Dubai’s most iconic beach clubs. The brand, which will also expand into hotels this year, now has beach clubs in Doha and Limmasol, with their fifth venue opening this summer on the chic shores of the South of France. A glamorous ode to the 1960s French Riviera, Nammos Cannes will be a stunning spot to see and be seen on the Côte D’Azur. On the beach, guests will be able to enjoy the sunshine under the signature turquoise striped parasols, while the restaurant promises a taste sensation of glamorous gastronomy.

Nammos Cannes, Palm Beach Cannes, opening summer 2023. nammos.com/cannes

Marbella: Azure Beach

From Dubai-born Sunset Hospitality comes the group’s second hotel, opening this summer on the hedonistic shores of Marbella. Following the opening of Mett Bodrum, Mett Marbella will debut in July 2023, bringing with it a trio of Dubai concepts. Alongside Greek restaurant Ammos and Italian eatery, we can’t wait to enjoy days of tan-topping at Marbella’s newest beach club, Azure Beach. Serving as the hub of the resort, this lively beach club will serve up an array of internationally-influenced dishes perfect for dining beachside.

Azure Beach, Mett Marbella, Estepona, opening July 2023. mettsocialliving.com

Limassol: LPM Restaurant & Bar

LPM Restaurant & Bar may have temporarily closed its doors in Dubai this summer, but the team are flying 1,482 miles away to bring their signature French flair and fine Mediterranean cuisine to Limassol, Cyprus. Through a partnership with MHV and Parklane, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Limassol, LPM Limassol is taking over a beachfront location, featuring sophisticated, minimal interiors, a stunning outdoor setup reminiscent of the French Riviera, and striking art pieces that relive La belle epoque influence. Full of easy-going warmth and joie de vivre, it’s a stunning day-to-night venue for chic seaside dining.

LPM Restaurant & Bar, Parklane, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, 6.30pm to 10.30pm daily. lpmrestaurants.com

Madrid: Amazonico

If you love the jaw-dropping, jungle-inspired interiors of Amazonico Dubai, prepare to be dazzled by the original in Madrid. A duo of oh-so-pretty terraces, a vibrant bar where patrons at least three rows deep populate a bar adorned in rich foliage, and a restaurant dotted with comfy booths and intimate tables for two are all surrounded by Amazonico’s signature vibrant decor. The menu, much like the Dubai version, presents an opportunity to explore flavours from across Latin America. The Picanha Rodicio is a must-try.

Amazonico, C/ Jorge Juan, 20, Madrid, daily 1pm to 2am. restauranteamazonico.com

Monte Carlo: Gaia

Another top Dubai restaurant that’s gone international after reaching superstardom in the UAE is upscale Greek restaurant, Gaia. The brainchild of local celebrity chef Izu Ani, the second outpost of Gaia opened in Monte Carlo, Monaco, in the summer of 2019. Whimsical taverna-inspired interiors mirror those of the chic Dubai venue, with magenta bougainvillea shaping the terrace, a fresh fish counter spilling with local catches, and a chef’s table is available to book for intimate private dinners. The brand also has plans to expand further, with openings in London and Doha scheduled for 2022.

Gaia, 15 Gallerie Charles III, Monte Carlo, 12pm to 2pm and 7.30pm to 12am daily. gaia-restaurants.com

Montenegro: Roberto’s

Putting a playful spin on Italian fine dining is Roberto’s, which has just opened for its fourth season in the exclusive Porto Montenegro. The alfresco European version of DIFC’s homegrown Italian restaurant offers contemporary Italian cuisine: think scallop carpaccio with truffle ponzu and compressed watermelon; homemade fettuccine with prawns, zucchini, cherry tomatoes and burrata cream; and pan-fried breaded veal chop, rocket, tomatoes and balsamic dressing, presented in a beautiful setting in Montenegro’s port.

Roberto’s Mare, Porto Montenegro, Tivat, 12pm to 12am daily. robertosmare.com

Mykonos: La Cantine

If the beautiful Grecian island of Mykonos is in your summer plans, you can dine and party at an array of your favourite Dubai venues: Zuma, Nammos and now La Cantine du Faubourg. Drop in to drink, dine or dance at this stunning new outdoor restaurant, which blends La Cantine’s signature Parisienne flair with a stylish Grecian ambience. Spread across multiple levels, the restaurant’s chefs – a talented team of 20 led by French Corporate Chef, Gilles Bosquet – serve up a menu of delicacies from the land and sea. Diners familiar with La Cantine’s menu can look forward to chef Gilles’ signature dishes like honey short ribs with pomelo and yellowfin tuna ceviche with sesame, avocado and sweet onion vinaigrette, while also trying some Mykonos exclusives such as the whole king crab leg with spicy mayonnaise.

La Cantine du Faubourg, Ornos Beach, Mykonos, 6.30pm to late daily. @lacantinemykonos

Porto Cervo: Billionaire

Costa Smeralda is where the Billionaire brand was born in 1998, and from July 22 Billionaire Porto Cervo will throw open its doors once more to dazzle guests. Perched on a cliff with sweeping views of the sea, the Mediterranean style villa transforms into a luxury dining experience through the summer. Tables surround the impressive stage on the open-air terrace under a canopy of stars where performers emerge during the night creating a dramatic evening of magic and wonder. As the night segues into the after-party, world-renown DJ’s and guest celebrities spin their tracks to the vibe of the audience, while guests and glitterati take to the center stage to dance and mingle until the wee hours of the morning. This year, you can also find the brand at a debut pop-up in Mykonos.

Billionaire Porto Cervo, Via Rocce sul Pevero, 9pm to late daily from July 22. billionairesociety.com

Saint Tropez: Opa

Dubai-born Greek restaurant Opa packed its plate-smashing, zorba-dancing ways for the French Riviera in the summer of 2021, and it’s back for the 2022 summer season. Inside the restaurant, there’s seating for 100 guests, with the fit-out very similar to that of the original in Dubai, all whitewashed with blue accents to create a scene that could be picked straight from the sun-soaked Cyclades. The menu is also very similar to that of the Dubai venue, with grilled meats, fresh salads, local fish dishes and sweet pastries.

Opa Saint Tropez, Domaine du Port. @opasainttropez