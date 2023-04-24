The beachfront has said goodbye to Laguna Waterpark, Roxy Cinemas, and more…

When construction began late last year on La Mer South (soon to be J1 Beach), La Mer Central and La Mer North were set to remain.

Five months and a number of closures later, it looks like La Mer Central is also going to be demolished.

Sadly, Laguna Waterpark closed its doors in March, with a notice on its website stating, “Due to the redevelopment of the La Mer precinct, Laguna Waterpark will be closing permanently from Friday, March 24”.

Roxy Cinemas has also closed, as well as Sugar Factory, Sephora, Virgin Megastores, Pinkberry, and more.

During a recent visit, What’s On was told that the whole of La Mer Central would be shut down.

What is still open at La Mer?

As of now, La Mer Central visitors can still dine at Aprons and Hammers, El Greco, Keventers, The Chickery, The Inventing Room, Falla, and Five Guys.

Train Beach Club, Starbucks, Salt, Argentina Grill, and Osh remain at La Mer North, where you can still enjoy the public beach.

What is J1 Beach?

La Mer South has been completely demolished to make room for J1 Beach. Construction is well and truly underway with the new destination set to open by the end of 2023. Three beach clubs and 10 licensed restaurants will replace the shops and restaurants formerly found at La Mer South.

The three stars of the show will be a trio of beach clubs, all with regional and international acclaim behind them: Gigi Rigolatto, Bâoli, and Sirene Beach by Gaia.

Images: What’s On