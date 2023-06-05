The part gym, part beach club first opened in 2019…

It’s become a favoured spot for workouts and tan-topping for fitness fanatics in Dubai, but sadly, Train Beach Club is closing its doors this June.

The beach club offering from the popular Train SF gym first opened at La Mer in 2019, but confirmed via an Instagram post that this will be its final month of operation.

“As many of you are aware Train Beach Club will be closing its doors along with the rest of La Mer on June 30th,” the brand posted. “The memories, friendships and family made will never be forgotten. Thank you all for being a part of our incredible journey and we will miss each and every one of you. Our goal was to stay true to ourself and aim to please so we hope you enjoyed. Safe to say we were one of a kind. Until next time,” the lengthy post concluded.

Train Beach Club is closing its doors in style, throwing one final party on Tuesday June 6. Open from 11am, there will be a line-up of eight DJs taking guests through until late, with happy hour available on selected drinks from 4pm to 8pm. Ladies get free entry all day, along with any gent who has an active train club membership. Single entry for non-members for guys is Dhs300, which you’ll get back in full on food and drink. Day bed and cabana bookings can also be made.

Changes at La Mer

Late last year it was confirmed that La Mer South would be redeveloped, and will open later this year as J1 Beach. The new J1 Beach will be home to a collection of 3 beach clubs and 10 restaurants.

It also looks like La Mer Central will also be redeveloped. The cinema and waterpark have closed down and many of the restaurants have shut their doors.

Images: Train Beach Club