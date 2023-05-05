Sponsored: This Dubai Marina hotel has got you covered every day of the week…

Fancy a quiz night? Or maybe you’re craving a mild curry or want to indulge in an afternoon tea. Dubai Marriott Harbour Hotel & Suites in Dubai Marina has got it all and more.

From quiz nights to a Sunday roast, here are 5 deals to check out

Sunday Roast

Sunday is synonymous with roast here in Dubai and you can satisfy the craving at The Croft. The Sunday Roast runs from 12.30pm and for just Dhs150, you can tuck into a traditional roast with all the trimmings.

British Curry Night

Fan of curry? Make a reservation for The Croft’s British Curry Night. Taking place every Monday from 6pm to 11pm, you can pick from either butter chicken, bhuna gosht or kadai paneer for your saucy treat. It is served up with rice or paratha, Indian pickles, homemade mango chutney, raita (yoghurt) and mint coriander chutney. It will cost you Dhs99.

Want to try a bit of everything? Pay Dhs130 and get a sample platter for two.

Quiz Night

Want to show off your knowledge? Grab a couple of other big-brain friends and make reservations for the Quiz Night with Ciaran Fox at The Croft.

There are some cool prizes up for grabs including brunch, drink vouchers and much more.

Sky High Tea

Sky High Tea is perfect for leisure seekers who love a sip of tea and dainty sweet and savoury bites. It takes place at Observatory Bar & Grill with views of Palm Jumeirah. It will cost you Dhs120 per person with tea or Dhs170 with a glass of bubbly.

The deal takes place from Sunday to Friday from 12.30pm to 5pm.

Sky High Brunch

Dive into the weekend and celebrate with brunch at Observatory. You’ll have views of Dubai Marina as you indulge in a four-course brunch menu featuring juicy grills along with fresh, summer beverages. It’s Dhs349 per person with house drinks and runs every Saturday from 12.30pm to 3.30pm.

For more information or to make a reservation, visit marriott.com