The Livability Strategy will help make communities more integrated and sustainable…

Abu Dhabi Media Office has shared a short video, giving an overview of the first phase of the emirate’s Living Strategy.

It’s a Dhs12 billion project designed to enhance the neighbourhoods of Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra, with such new community facilities as “pedestrian and bicycle paths, sports facilities, health clinics, mosques, public parks and green spaces”.

The first phase of the Livability Strategy involves the development of community facilities worth AED12 billion in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra. pic.twitter.com/mzHM1zaY1o — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@ADMediaOffice) May 12, 2023

The aim is to increase the interconnectedness and the sustainability of Abu Dhabi communities, of course, all in line with the government’s vision and near future goals. We’ve seen the introduction of new community parks, such as Al Fay on Al Reem Island — engineered to recreate a forest environment. There’s also sports facilities such as mini-golf holes, table tennis, courts for badminton, basketball, volleyball and football, skate zones and a climbing wall.

We’ve already seen the fruits of other similar projects in recent years, with the inauguration of Jubail Mangrove Park as well as the wider redevelopment of Jubail, by Lead. There, the developer is seeking to establish a sustainable balance between its low-impact housing and commercial districts and the surrounding ecology.

There is the new Mugheirah Bay and Mamsha Al Mugheirah pair of leisure megaprojects in the Al Dhafra area, lead by Mudon. The 12 hectre space brings to the picnic table: 15 restaurants and eateries; a splash park; skate park; outdoor gym; cycling track; courts for basketball, football and volleyball; with centres for laser tag and paintball too. a “multipurpose gaming and retail centre”, and an events lawn to the region.

And Hudayriyat Island has seen its own dramatic glow-up with an incredible range of new leisure and active pursuit facilities. Most recently, the arrival of Trail X, a 15km long mountain biking trail.

We’re also waiting on the arrival of a 109km Abu Dhabi Loop – a “segregated cycle-way linking key destinations around the city”.

Further construction concepts being wheeled out soon include a 3,500 capacity track racing arena. Once finished Velodrome Hudayriyat will hopefully offer more than just marginal gains to the nation’s sporting facilities.

Images: Provided / Abu Dhabi Media Office / What’s On Archive