Staying in Dubai this summer? We know it’s rather hot but it’s not all bad news…Burj Al Arab’s dreamy beach club Sal has unveiled its incredible summer offerings including heavily discounted pool days with credit back to spend on food and drink.

Often referred to as the only seven-star hotel in the world, Burj Al Arab’s terrace is one of the city’s most serene and luxurious spots to escape from the hustle and bustle of the city.

For a chic adult-only escape, Sal has it all: breathtaking views, delicious food, refreshing beverages, and a stunning infinity pool surrounded by plush day beds.

This summer for a limited time only, day packages are priced at Dhs500 per person on weekdays with Dhs250 redeemable, and Dhs700 on weekends with Dhs350 redeemable.

No pool day is complete without a relaxing lunch and Sal will transport you right to the French Riviera with the sound of flowing water, calming music, and fresh flavourful dishes. Choose from light and refreshing dishes from seasonal fresh fruit slices (Dhs45) to crispy calamari (Dhs95), octopus carpaccio (Dhs130) to the spinach, artichoke and truffle salad (Dhs130).

Sal at Burj Al Arab is open from 10am to 7pm daily.

The summer daycation rates are priced at Dhs500 (Dhs250 redeemable) from Monday to Thursday and Dhs700 (Dhs350 redeemable) from Friday to Sunday.

To make a reservation contact (04) 301 7600 or email restaurants@jumeirah.com

Sal, Burj Al Arab, Jumeirah, daily 10am to 7pm. Weekdays Monday to Thursday, Dhs500 with Dhs250 redeemable. Friday to Sunday, Dhs700 with Dhs350 redeemable. 12 years and above only. Tel: (04) 301 7600. @sal_burjalarab

