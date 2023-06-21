Get ready to tear the house up…

A British independent label group that has been responsible for some of the biggest parties across the UK, Ibiza, and Miami. Defected Records is finally coming back to Dubai. Specialising in house music, get ready for three days of unbeatable line-ups and no-nonsense vibes.

Defected in Dubai

The record label was last in the city for a 12-hour rave in 2018 at Soho Beach. This year they are promising three days of non-stop house beats. The event will be taking place from Friday, October 13 until Sunday, October 15. The three days will be spread across various locations in Dubai.

The first event on Friday, October 13 will be taking place at an undisclosed warehouse location that has never been used before for this kind of event. The next day, Saturday, October 14 welcomes you to the sandy shores of none other than Soul Beach at The JA Resort where Defected’s signature sound will complement the sun-soaked venue sublimely. The last day of partying, if you’re still able to keep going – will be hosted at a pool venue that has not yet been confirmed.

Responsible for bangers

Tracks that you probably didn’t even know they produced include hits such as Bob Sinclar’s 2005 party starter of a hit Love Generation. They have since gone on to produce tracks such as Inner City’s Future, Flashmob’s Need in Me and countless other hits.

In more recent years, Defected Records is responsible for hits including CamelPhat’s Cola as well as Endor’s Pump It Up. The most recent Inner City track features none other than Idris Elba on the song called No More Looking Back.

The nitty gritty details

Tickets will officially go on sale at the end of June, however, access to pre-sale tickets go live on Thursday, June 29 – so make sure that you have your calendars marked and your cards at the ready. You can sign up for pre-sale here.

defecteddubai.com