Sushi Tuesdays, business lunches and more…

There’s art, food, Tom Odell, and plenty of wine – we’ve rounded up the best of What’s On in Dubai this week.

Monday, June 5

Bid a passionate adieu to Billionaire Dubai

Luxury dining and nightlife location Billionaire Dubai will close its doors for the summer, so before it does, go see their final performances. From June 1 to 15, the dinner show and club will be hosting a line-up of artists complete with their best cuisines and stunning entertainment.

Billionaire Dubai, Taj Hotel, Burj Khalifa Street, from June 1 to 15, from 9pm. Tel:(0)4 510 3100. billionairedubai.com

Explore strange fruit at the Green Art Gallery

Start your work week with a splash of colour and visit the Green Art Gallery. Tehran-based ceramic artist Dorsa Asadi‘s artwork titled Strange Fruit explores the affective experience of living through the unrest in Iran, and its aftermath and struggles under the patriarchy. It will be on display until July 29.

Green Art Gallery, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, until July 29, free entry. Tel: (0)4 346 9305.greenartgallery.com

Tuesday, June 6

Make the most of unlimited sushi at Barfly

Head down to Barfly by Buddha-Bar for Sushi Social 2.0 where you can enjoy unlimited sushi and sake with the views of the Palm Jumeirah. Running from 7pm to 11pm, the package is available for Dhs199 per person.

Barfly by Buddha-Bar, Hilton The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, every Tuesday from 7pm to 11pm from June 6, Dhs199 per person inclusive of unlimited sushi and one carafe. Tel: (0)4 230 0000. @barflybybuddhabar.

Take a magical carpet ride at The Courtyard Playhouse

Start the week off on the right laugh with Rushdi’s Comedy Souk at The Courtyard Playhouse. With a number of talented comedians, stand-up and enthralling improv acts, this monthly special is a must-visit if you want to have a laugh. The acts will run from 8pm to 10pm on the first Tuesday of every month. Entry is based on a first come, first serve basis.

Rushdi’s Comedy Souk, The Courtyard Playhouse, 4 B St – Al Quoz, June 6, 8pm to 10pm, RSVP before June 5. Tel: (0)50 986 1760. courtyardplayhouse.com

Wednesday, June 7

Get down to business at OAnjo

Indulge in Portuguese Nikkei restaurant OAnjo’s business lunch set menu. Expect dishes like Portuguese cod fritters, and beef short ribs. The set menu is available from Tuesday to Friday from 12.30pm to 3pm with the two-course menu at Dhs115 and the three-course menu set at Dhs145. Additionally, the restaurant also does a daily happy hour featuring specially curated cocktails from 3pm to 7pm.

OAnjo, Sheraton, Mall of the Emirates, Tues to Sun, 12.30pm to 3pm, two-course business lunch for Dhs115, three-course business lunch for Dhs145, daily happy hour from 3pm to 7pm. Tel: (0)52 587 9530. oanjo.com Go see Tom Odell at Dubai Opera If you didn’t know, singer-songwriter Tom Odell is now performing on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. Tom Odell is travelling across the world for this tour performing in Mexico, Switzerland, Germany, Spain, Austria and more. He is known for his popular hits including Another Love, Real Love, Best Day of My Life, Half as Good as You and more. Read more here. Tom Odell, Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, June 7, Tel: (0)4 440 8888. @dubaiopera Thursday, June 8

On Thursdays we wear pink

Grab your gal pals and head to Deck Too at the Address Sky View for a fun ladies’ day out. Every Thursday, unwind and soak up the sun at the chic poolside hangout. From 9am to 6pm until August 31, women can enjoy free pool access with a minimum spend of Dhs100 on food and drinks. DeckToo will be adorned in pink and also offer a variety of activities. Experience a memorable day of relaxation as you take in the view of the lovely skyline.

Deck Too, Address Sky View, every Thursday until Aug 31, 9am to 6pm, free access to Deck Too with a minimum spend of Dhs100 per person. Tel: (0)4 873 8888. addresshotels.com

Plenty of beats and treats at Electronic Pawn Shop

If you’re looking for a place to party the night away, then head down to the Asian Mediterranean bar restaurant Electric Pawn Shop at The H Hotel. On June 8, the bar will be taken over by the renowned bartender, Roger Yamagishi Ryohei from The Odd Couple Shanghai.

Electric Pawn Shop, The H Hotel, Sheikh Zayed Road, from 8pm until sold out, June 8. Tel: (0)50 586 5510. electronicpawsnhop.com

Wine and dine at The Palm

Partake in a wine and meat night every Thursday at Logs & Embers, where you can enjoy the restaurant’s terrace ambience or their cosy indoor setting. From 6pm to 11pm, enjoy delicious dishes and a beachside retreat for a starting price of Dhs149.

Logs and Embers, Club Vista Mare, Palm Jumeirah, from 6pm to 11pm, rates from Dhs149. Tel: (0)52 109 6802. logsnembers.com

Images: Supplied