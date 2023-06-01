Less than a month until the longest public holiday of the year…

If you’re in need of a getaway and wondering when the next long weekend is, you have come to the right place. Here, we take a look at the upcoming public holidays – and precious long weekends – to look forward to in the UAE.

So, when is the next UAE public holiday?

The next UAE public holiday of 2023 is two holidays together: Arafat Day and Eid Al Adha. First is Arafat Day, which falls on Dhul Hijjah 9. This is expected to be on Tuesday, June 27, but it’s dependent on the sighting of the moon closer to the time.

The following day after Arafat Day marks the start of Eid al Adha. It is the second and the larger of the two holidays celebrated in Islam. It falls on Dhul Hijjah 10 to 12, which is predicted to correspond to Wednesday, June 28 to Friday June 30. Paired with Arafat Day, we will have a long six-day weekend (for those of us who usually have a two-day weekend).

Want more? Here’s what you have to look forward to next

After Arafat Day and Eid Al Adha, the next public holiday will fall on the occasion of Hijri New Year, which falls on Friday July 21. For it, it’ll be a three-day weekend for all those that typically get Saturday and Sunday off.

Image: Getty Images