With its lagoon pool, beach club vibes and sophisticated French Riverra-inspired terrace, you’d be forgiven for thinking Twiggy by la Cantine is a treat best reserved for the cooler months. But head indoors and you’ll see how much more it has to give.

Fittingly for a venue whose name pays homage to a 60s fashion icon, the decorative elements and design flourishes that make up the Twiggy aesthetic experience, are extravagant, bold, and possessed of a timeless sort of elegance. Chic streaks of rattan, pastel, cream, taupe, and tan run through the core of the restaurant, occasionally interrupted by alluring works of art or botanical flourishes.

The turquoise blue views of the Creek and Lagoon are powerfully reminiscent of romantic Cote D’Azur vistas. A Mediterranean holiday without the headache of intercontinental travel. And the European charm pours out into the menu too.

À manger

We’re talking garden-fresh, artfully finessed salads; seductive seafood platters; there are soups and sauteed clams, prime-cut steaks and prawns, caviar and carpaccio, authentic Italian pasta and pizza, fish and a dizzying range of ways to finish your meal with a sweet embrace.

If you’re in the mood for a lighter bite, beyond the hot and cold starters (which function beautifully as tapas dishes) – there’s a strong and well respected showing of sushi, sashimi and fusion rolls.

Alors on dance

Head to Twiggy for long lazy lunches or a sophisticated soiree. And for night owls, booking an evening slot means your ambiance will be uplifted with the soulful sounds of the resident DJ. It’s a little corner of Dubai where those classically French priorities are stitched into the fabric – good friends, good times, good food, good wines, and la fête (the party).

Twiggy by la Cantine, Park Hyatt, Dubai Creek Club St. Port Saeed. Tel: (0)4 602 1105, @twiggydubai

