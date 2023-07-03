Sponsored: Get these restaurants to the top of your ‘must try’ list…

Perched on the gorgeous island of Bluewaters, Caesars Palace Dubai is the ultimate culinary address where you can enjoy eight indoor dining venues at one destination. With newly opened restaurants as well as cult favourites, where better to make your next booking?

Here are 3 reasons why Caesars Palace is the ultimate dining destination for foodies.

Global cuisines

From afternoon tea at The Lounge to extreme Chinese cuisine at Demon Duck, the choices of where to dine is truly spoiling. Have a hankering for a good Beef Wellington? Head to Hell’s Kitchen. If you’d prefer a delicious pasta, check out the Amalfi Coast-inspired menu at Venus Ristorante.

Epic dining delights

The latest additions to the dining scene at Caesars Palace Dubai are a duo of elevated Japanese tasting experiences: Taka Hisa and Robata. Think Louis Vuitton plating, Japanese barbecue and only the highest quality fish and the newly opened Robata –a grill concept which showcases ingredients cooked over hot charcoal on a wide and flat open fireplace.

Looking for something a little more relaxed? Step away from the fine dining and try out the family-friendly Bacchanal, where Saturdays feature the Family Fest brunch and on Sundays you can expect the Great British carvery.

For a more lively evening, you won’t want to miss the master mixology and epic music at Havana Social Club. This colourful Cuban experience offers food and drinks with 30 per cent off at their happy hour, which runs all week long from 7pm to 9pm. Head out on a Wednesday night for the Havana Dance Society with Ric Banks from 9pm to 2am.

World-class chefs

Caesars Palace is host to not one, but two celebrity chefs, who bring their own unique twists to the gastronomy scene. Hell’s Kitchen by Gordon Ramsay is designed around the ever-popular cooking show – where patrons can expect a theatrical serving style with flavours to match.

At Demon Duck, chef Alvin Leung takes Chinese cuisine to the extreme. High energy, playful and all-around innovation set in the trendy speakeasy-style destination, which has just announced a brand new brunch that starts from Dhs288 per person on Saturdays from 1pm to 4pm.

Caesars Palace, Bluewaters Island Dubai. Tel: (0)4 556 6466 caesars.com, @caesarspalacedubai

Images: Supplied