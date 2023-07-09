The long weekend might be upon us, but time does fly when you’re having fun…

Abu Dhabi, there’s a three-day weekend upcoming, which means plenty of opportunities to relax, recharge and try something new. From sun-soaked daycations to cool new exhibitions, here are the best things to do in Abu Dhabi this weekend.

Friday, July 21

Make a splash at a fun pool day

The daycation package at Shangri-La Qaryat Al Beri includes access to the hotel’s seductive ensemble of five-star facilities between 10am and 6pm, including the pool and beach. All this for just Dhs250 on weekdays, Dhs300 on weekends — and the amount is fully redeembable, kids under six are free and those aged between six and 11 gain access to amenities for half price.

Shangri-La Qaryat Al Beri, Abu Dhabi, Khor Al Makta, 10am to 6pm daily. Tel: (02) 509 8555, restaurantreservations.slad@shangri-la.com

Dine with the king of fruits at PizzaExpress

If you thought PizzaExpress was only about dough-based pies, you’re in for a treat. You can also enjoy limited-edition mango delights such as chicken barbeque and mango pizza, mango cipolla pizza, summer salad with a melody of mango in it, mango cream custard, mango yuzu highball and mango passion sparklers.

PizzaExpress, Arc Tower, Reem Island, 11.30am to 11.30pm daily. Tel: (0)2 666 0068, pizzaexpress.ae

Enjoy lunch at Café Milano

With its sophisticated ambience and memorable Italian cuisine, Café Milano offers a remarkable culinary experience, which makes it a great spot for lunch on Friday. Their two-course lunch is priced at Dhs220, while you’ll pay Dhs250 for three courses. Rolling out a menu featuring a range of authentic dishes, guests can indulge in the famed flavours of Italy, while enjoying the stylish vibe of the restaurant.

Café Milano, Four Seasons Abu Dhabi, Al Maryah, 12pm to 5.30pm, Friday, from Dhs220. Tel: (0)2 333 2444, @cafemilanoae

Saturday, July 22

Meet your mates at Bubbalicious

A hall of famer on the UAE’s brunch scene, Bubbalicious at The Westin Abu Dhabi Golf Resort & Spa features a massive selection from an array of international live cooking stations. Expect roasts, grills, sushi, seafood and much more. If dessert is more your thing, dig into the homemade chocolates, sweets, cakes, made-to-order crepes, ice cream and sorbets. Plus, drinks stations galore and live music courtesy of Marvin Lee.

The Westin Abu Dhabi Golf Resort & Spa, Sat 1pm to 4.30pm, Dhs229 with soft drinks, Dhs339 with house drinks, Dhs559 with bubbly. Tel: (0)2 616 9999. @westinabudhabi

Enjoy Slice and Sip at Akiba Dori

Abu Dhabi foodies, here’s your chance to enjoy piping hot pizza and wash it down with a nice bottle of house grape this weekend. With plenty of time on your hands, head over to Akiba Dori and avail of two Tokyo-style pizzas, a bottle of house grape and a healthy, green salad for Dhs199.

Akiba Dori, B111, Yas Bay, Abu Dhabi, 12pm to 12am daily, Dhs199. Tel: (0)2 886 8988, @akibadori

See a cool drone show at Ferrari World

The action at Ferrari World is not limited to the track, because you can enjoy a beautiful drone show this weekend. The Drone Spectacular show will be held every weekend until September 3, over the Italian Zone in Bell’Italia, with the mechanical wonders illuminating the sky with a glittering palette of LED-powered colours.

Ferrari World, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. 7.30pm onwards, Fri to Sun. @ferrariworldabudhabi

Sunday, June 23

Get your skates on at Zayed Sports City Ice Rink

Abu Dhabi isn’t exactly known for winter sports enthusiasts, but ice skating is a great way to cool down after a long, sweaty day in the UAE sun. Ice rinks have to be immaculately air-conditioned to keep their skating areas at an even freeze, and between that and the cool air radiating off the ice, you might even have to bust out the coat you have in the back of your wardrobe for winter holidays. Zayed Sports City Ice Rink is the perfect place to test out those dormant cold-weather skills. Look out for the Wednesday morning (9.15am to 10am), adults-only coffee and skate lessons. Otherwise, it’s Dhs55 entry in the day, and Dhs105 at night, with ladies-only sessions every Friday.

Zayed Sports City, Abu Dhabi, timings vary between noon and 9.30pm approximately. Tel: (0)2 403 4333. @zayedsportscity

Tuck in to Mediterranean eats at Diablito

Unable to make the trip over to the Mediterranean this summer? Fret not, because Diablito brings you Mallorca on a plate. Enjoy a hearty selection, with the tapas house offering a Sunday brunch from 12pm to 9pm with the option of one tapas, pizza and three hours of unlimited beverages at Dhs250 or swap the pizza for a paella, for Dhs275.

Diablito, 6A, Yas Marina, Yas Island, 12pm to 9pm Sun, from Dhs250. Tel: (0)2 565 1175, @diablitoyasmarina

Enjoy an out-of-this-world experience at the Louvre

Adding on to the emirate’s string of initiatives aimed at entertaining and educating its youth, the Louvre Abu Dhabi brings a unique, exploratory experience to town designed for children. Called Picturing the Cosmos, the interactive, immersive experience will delve deeper into mysteries involving the sky and space, and shed light on studies related to extraterrestrial life.

Picturing the Cosmos, Louvre Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Island. 10am to 6.30pm Tue to Thurs, 10am to 8.30pm Fri to Sun. Tel: (600) 56 5566, louvreabudhabi.ae