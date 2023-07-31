Get ready to indulge in some more of the capital’s finest Italian delights…

It’s exciting times ahead for Antonia and its fans in Abu Dhabi, with the What’s On Award-winning pizzeria poised for two more openings before the year is out. The Italian trattoria style eatery is planned for an opening in mixed-use development, Al Zeina, and is also slated to set up shop at The Galleria on Al Maryah Island by December.

With brand new interiors, menus and a refreshed brand concept, including a slew of finer details that will perk up both locations once ready, food fans are going to be revving their appetites akin to roadsters a la Italiana.

The outlet at Al Zeina, which is planned to open its doors to customers right as we turn into the final quarter of 2023, is expected to be a smaller version of the gorgeous seaside trattoria at their Mamsha Al Saadiyat location. And while the Al Zeina location will carry a home-family-style, and play on the the mint greens of the Antonia brand, the location at Galleria will be a larger venue with chic modern touches. All without compromising on theAntonia’s signature branding, of course.

If you’ve not yet visited, the Mamsha location, perched on the pretty promenade, is an expert iteration of a traditional pizzeria. It prides itself on being built out of prized components such as fifty-year old proprietary dough, rustic Italian flour and olive oil. It’s speciality is Pizza Al Taglio, a Roman variety of our favourite flatbread that literally means ‘pizza by the slice.’ It traditionally comes in squares and makes for some epic street eats.

While it welcomes diners with an eye on azure waters, we’re just as enthusiastic about the feel and flavour that the two new locations are nearly ready to bring to the capital.

@antonia.ae