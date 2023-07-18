Stay cool as a cucumber as you shop…

On the lookout for a fresh spot to shop for fruits and vegetables? We have some berry good news for you, as you can now shop at the newly opened Bloom Market in Ras Al Khor.

The newly opened 66 thousand-square-meter space spans two stories and will have over 600 booths and platforms on the ground floor. The first floor will include a parking space so you don’t have to worry about walking too far to get to your car with heavy watermelons in tow, while the third floor is home to three restaurants.

Dubai heat driving you bananas? The space is completely air-conditioned, so you can beet the heat and remain cool as a cucumber as you shop.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by بلدية دبي (@dubaimunicipality)

Bloom Market has been designed to adhere to global standards with premium products available at a great price. You will be able to cherry-pick both local and international fresh products which have been imported exclusively for the new market.

During the inauguration which took place on July 17, Mohammed Faraidooni, Director of the Markets at Dubai Municipality stated that Bloom Market is one of their key projects which ‘aims to provide access to fresh products directly from the source’. He added that the market will have exclusively imported fruits that are not found in other markets.

The project also aligns with the municipality’s goal of ‘establishing marketplaces, entertainment hubs, and tourist destinations in the emirate and thus boost Dubai’s appeal and quality of life while ensuring its prosperity in life.’

You can find the market in Ras Al Khor Industrial Area 3 in Al Aweer. The market is open from 6am to 11pm.

Don’t want to leave the house?

Being in the UAE, we are spoilt for choice when it comes to delivery services. We truly have it all from a number of food delivery apps, fuel pumped right to your car, urgent flower deliveries and of course, fresh groceries which can be delivered right to your door.

So, whether you’re avoiding the heat or the long queues, working from home, or just like the ease of an online order, check out these 10 online stores that save you from making that trip to the supermarket.

@dubaimunicipality

Images: Dubai Municipality