August in the capital is saying mad fun…

Sunny August in Abu Dhabi has much in store for you, from face-offs between NBA legends to mixology inspired by artists immortalised and some good old Tex-Mex fare. We guarantee it’s all incredible.

Whatever floats your boat, tickles your pickle, gives you life – there’s something for everyone.

Here are 9 wonderful things to look forward to in Abu Dhabi this August

Embark on a culinary journey at Hakkasan

From 6pm to 11pm daily, indulge in authentic Cantonese delicacies like Jasmine tea smoked chicken with crystalised rose petals at Abu Dhabi’s very own Michelin Starred Hakkasan. The menu includes three courses and is priced at Dhs328 per head.

Hakkasan, Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, throughout August, daily, 6pm to 11pm, Dhs328 per head, Tel: Tel: (0)2 690 7739, @hakkasanabudhabi

Splash out at Crowne Plaza Yas Island

Get your daily dose of fun in the sun with Crowne Plaza Yas Island’s pool and beach passes. Available daily from 10am to 6pm, entry starts at Dhs200 for adults and Dhs100 for children aged 6 to 12, fully redeemable. Children under 5 go for free.

Crowne Plaza Yas Island, Yas Island, throughout August, daily, 10am to 6pm, Dhs200 for adults and Dhs100 for children aged 6 to 12, children under 5 go free, Tel: (0)2 656 3000, @crowneplazayasisland

Sip your way through the new drinks menu at LPM Restaurant and Bar

Legendary French artist Jean Cocteau is the muse of LPM in The Galleria, Al Maryah Island’s artisan cocktail menu – a spread featuring creations that reflect his life, times and the famous people in it. Traverse through four chapters of expert mixology straight from the Riviera.

LPM Restaurant and Bar, The Galleria Al Maryah Island, throughout August, Fridays 12pm to 4pm, 6pm to 1am, Saturdays, 12.30pm to 4pm, 6pm to 1am, Sunday to Thursday, 12pm to 4pm, 6pm to 12.30pm Tel: (0)2 692 9600, @lpmabudhabi

International Basketball Week

Catch hoopers from the USA, Greece, Germany, Egypt, Lebanon and Mexico dunking their best shots at Etihad Arena on Yas Island as part of the USA Basketball Showcase and International Basketball Week. Tickets start at Dhs75.

International Basketball Week, Etihad Arena, Yas Bay, Yas Island, August 17 to 20, tickets start at Dhs75, Tel: (600) 511 115, etihadarena.ae

Al Qattara Murals: ‘Under The Sea’ at Al Qattara Arts Centre

Take a drive to Al Ain and soak up some culture at the third edition of the Al Qattara Murals at the Al Qattara Arts Centre. The theme of this year’s showcase is ‘Under The Sea’, expressed in beautiful murals by 20 homegrown artists.

Al Qattara Arts Centre, Al Ain, throughout August, 9am to 8pm, Tel: (0)3 711 8225, @alqattaraarts

Chow down some Tex-Mex at Stars ‘N’ Bars

Every Tuesday from 6pm till late, you can tuck into Tex-Mex grub and beverages at Stars ‘N’ Bars in Yas Marina. The best part? It’s 50 per cent off, which means you can eat more for less. When has that ever been a bad thing?

Stars ‘N’ Bars, Yas Marina, Yas Island, every Tuesday, 6pm till late, Tel: (0)2 565 0101, @starsnbarsad

Cop some kicks at Sneaker District

World Trade Centre Abu Dhabi’s streetwear offering Sneaker District is the place to go if you’re looking to get your hands on not just some fresh footwear, but also apparel and accessories. They stock eclectic, alternative brands as well as all the big names.

Sneaker District, World Trade Centre, Abu Dhabi, throughout August, Fridays and Saturdays, 10am to 12am, Sundays to Thursdays, 10am to 10am, Tel: (0)2 645 5678, @sneakerdistrictad

Indulge in a tasty brunch at Dino’s Bistro Italiano

A good brunch hardly ever misses the beat, and Dino’s Bistro Italiano’s weekend brunch is home to not one, but three-weekend brunches to satisfy all your carb-ilicious Italian food cravings. Available on Friday evenings and from midday on Saturday and Sunday, packages start from Dhs180.

Dino’s Bistro Italiano, Al Khaleej Al Arabi Street, Abu Dhabi, Fridays to Sundays, Fridays, 12pm to 3.30pm, 6pm to 11pm, Saturdays and Sundays, 12pm to 4pm, 6pm to 11pm, packages start at Dhs180, Tel: (0)2 307 5551, @dinosbistroitaliano

Get your thrills at Yas Marina Circuit

Peek behind the curtain of all that high-speed, mad-thrills action at Yas Marina Circuit. Across a two-hour-long guided tour, you’ll get fascinating insight into the goings on at the home of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Prices start from Dhs130.

Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island, Fridays and Sundays, prices start from Dhs130, Tel: (800) 927, yasmarinacircuit.com

Images: Supplied