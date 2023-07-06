8 free things to do indoors in Dubai
It’s getting toasty out there…
Summer is officially here and if you don’t want to spend much time outdoors, head indoors and try out these free things to do in Dubai.
Here are 8 free things to do indoors in Dubai
Visit the Dubai Aquarium & Underwater Zoo
Dubai Mall is home to plenty of stores perfect for those who want to shop and it is also home to the Dubai Aquarium & Underwater Zoo. The 10-million litre tank is located on the ground floor of the mall and is filled with sharks and rays and thousands of other aquatic animals, comprising over 140 species. You can head inside the aquarium for a cost, but the view from outside is equally fascinating.
Dubai Mall, Downtown Dubai, open daily 10am to 1am. Tel: (800) 3822 46255. thedubaiaquarium.com
Dining at Dubai Mall? Check out the dancing fountains
Plenty of restaurants at Dubai Mall offer up a view of the popular Dubai fountains. Pick a window seat and enjoy your meal and a show for free. The mesmerizing fountains dance to the likes of Whitney Houston, Enrique Iglesias and Celine Dion. It’s one of the best free things to do in Dubai – trust us.
You can also catch the free laser show at Dubai Festival City
If you want something more than a dancing fountain, check out the Imagine Show at Dubai Festival City. The show has earned two Guinness World Records and includes lasers, light, fire and water to tell remarkable, emotive stories. And it’s absolutely free for you to catch. You can brave the humidity and watch it outdoors, or pick a restaurant and watch it while staying cool. Find out more information here.
Nickelodeon Rocks!, Dubai Festival City Mall, Dubai Festival City, Mon to Thur 7pm to 10pm, Fri to Sun 7pm to 11pm. dubaifestivalcitymall.com
Visit the biggest library in the Arab world
Mohammed Bin Rashid Library in Al Jaddaf has a unique and eye-catching structure, designed to resemble an open book sitting on a rehl (a traditional lectern which holds the Quran.). Inside, there are floors with libraries dedicated to different genres such as history, business, art and more. There are also conference halls, a children’s play area and even an auditorium. It’s absolutely free to visit, but you must book your desired date and time on the website. Do note, the library is only open to children above the age of five.
Mohammed Bin Rashid Library, Al Jaddaf, Mon to Sat 9am to 9pm, Fri 2PM to 9pm, Tel: (800) 627 523, mbrl.ae
Head to Jameel Art Centre
Located in the city’s Jaddaf waterfront neighbourhood, Jameel Art Centre is a free-to-enter art space you can visit if you want a dose of culture. There are several exhibitions you can visit that include installations, art, screenings and more. You can even head to the library to get some reading done or soak in the views of Dubai Creek.
Jameel Arts Centre, Jaddaf Waterfront, open Sat to Thurs 10am to 8pm, Fri 12pm to 8pm, closed on Tues. Tel: (04) 873 9800. jameelartscentre.org
Learn about coffee at Dubai Coffee Museum
The largest coffee museum in the Middle East is right here in Dubai in the Al Fahidi Historical District. It showcases a wide selection of antique items illustrating regional and international coffee history and culture. You will get to experience a number of different regional styles of coffee including the local Arabic style, Ethiopian style, Japanese style and more. You can even grab a coffee, sit back and sip as you get more coffee education in the cosy space.
Dubai Coffee Museum, Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood, Bastakiya, Villa 44, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 353 8777. @coffeemuseum
See some classic cars at Alserkal Avenue
Motorheads, this one is for you. Nostalgia Classic Cars in Alserkal Avenue restore and sell classic cars. Their showroom is also filled with Ferraris, BMWs, Porsches and Mercedes from all over the world – guaranteed to make your jaw drop. While you’re here, you can check out one of the many art galleries showcasing contemporary art. Want to brave the heat and explore Alserkal? Here’s a neighbourhood guide to see what else you can get up to.
Nostalgia Classic Cars, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Sat to Thur 12pm to 8pm, Fri 12pm to 3.30pm. Tel: (04) 321 1757. nostalgiaclassiccars.ae
Drive down Sheikh Zayed Road…
From taking in the beautiful architecture of the Museum of the Future to catching the tip of Burj Khalifa peeking out from the skyline and seeing the Dubai Frame – this concrete jungle is guaranteed to wow you even as you drive past it in a car.
Images: What’s On and supplied