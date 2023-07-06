It’s getting toasty out there…

Summer is officially here and if you don’t want to spend much time outdoors, head indoors and try out these free things to do in Dubai.

Here are 8 free things to do indoors in Dubai

Visit the Dubai Aquarium & Underwater Zoo

Dubai Mall is home to plenty of stores perfect for those who want to shop and it is also home to the Dubai Aquarium & Underwater Zoo. The 10-million litre tank is located on the ground floor of the mall and is filled with sharks and rays and thousands of other aquatic animals, comprising over 140 species. You can head inside the aquarium for a cost, but the view from outside is equally fascinating.

Dubai Mall, Downtown Dubai, open daily 10am to 1am. Tel: (800) 3822 46255. thedubaiaquarium.com

Dining at Dubai Mall? Check out the dancing fountains

Plenty of restaurants at Dubai Mall offer up a view of the popular Dubai fountains. Pick a window seat and enjoy your meal and a show for free. The mesmerizing fountains dance to the likes of Whitney Houston, Enrique Iglesias and Celine Dion. It’s one of the best free things to do in Dubai – trust us.

Downtown Dubai, open daily 10am to 1am. Tel: (800) 3822 46255. thedubaimall.com

You can also catch the free laser show at Dubai Festival City

If you want something more than a dancing fountain, check out the Imagine Show at Dubai Festival City. The show has earned two Guinness World Records and includes lasers, light, fire and water to tell remarkable, emotive stories. And it’s absolutely free for you to catch. You can brave the humidity and watch it outdoors, or pick a restaurant and watch it while staying cool. Find out more information here.