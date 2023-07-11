How many have you ticked off?

From seven-star hotels to the world’s largest waterpark, the UAE is packed with things every visitor or resident must do at least once in their lifetime. While it would be impossible to list them all, we’ve rounded up 10 of the best to get you started.

Here are 10 incredible places in the UAE that you need to visit at least once:

Snoopy Island, Fujairah

Named after the cartoon dog, which the island is said to resemble in shape, Snoopy Island is a marine paradise offering some of the best snorkeling in the GCC. Turtles, fish every colour of the rainbow, and even little white-tip reef sharks have made this sparkling cerulean sea their home. Take a daycation at Sandy Beach Resort for direct access to the island with snorkeling equipment to rent and non-motorised water sports. Sandy Beach Resort also has a mini waterpark for little ones and a beautiful infinity pool with a swim-up bar.

Aquaventure Waterpark, Atlantis The Palm

With 22 hectares of water-based fun to discover, Aquaventure is a Dubai day out worth braving the summer heat for. Across three super-sized towers there’s more than 100 rides to discover, whether you’re just looking to chill out on the rapids, or face your fears on The Leap Of Faith. You can pick up free aqua socks to protect your feet and leave your shoes behind, and when you’re not on the rides there’s spots like Aquaventure Beach where you can take a break, or Splashers’ Island, where little ones can enjoy endless hours of fun. To avoid the biggest queues head down early and tick your bucket list slides off first, but with so many rapids, rides and racers to try out, you won’t ever have to wait too long. For real water-lovers, there’s the option to upgrade your ticket to also include access to The Lost Chambers Aquarium after, where you can explore tanks teaming with marine life. Fuel up at the waterpark with a trip to Wavehouse, or feast on unlimited pizza for just Dhs95 at Gordon Ramsay Street Pizza.

Aquaventure Waterpark, Atlantis The Palm, daily, 9.45am to 6.30pm, from Dhs199. Tel: atlantis.com

Jebel Jais, Ras al Khaimah

We can create a huge list of all the activities at this popular mountain peak alone. Jebel Jais is the highest mountain peak in the region and is home to a number of fun adventurous activities. There’s the popular Jais Sky Tour, Jais Flight (the world’s longest zip line), Jais Sledder, Jais Rope Course, and more. For those who want to learn to rough it out in the wild, there’s The Bear Grylls Explorers Camp (you can read our review here), or you could pick a “simpler” route and go hiking or just soak in the views at the Viewing Deck.

visitjebeljais.com

Al Wathba Fossil Dunes, Abu Dhabi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Travel With H A M A D 🇦🇪 (@ae_7md)

They may be just a 30-minute drive from downtown Abu Dhabi, but these twisting, wind-swept rock formations feel worlds away from the capital. Take the Al Ain truck road and the E30, then head south of Al Wathba Wetland Reserve.

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, Abu Dhabi

The largest mosque in the UAE, Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, is easily one of the most beautiful mosques in the world. With a total of 82 domes and over 1,000 columns and surrounded by reflective pools, just the sight of the mosque takes your breath away. From marbled halls to gold-plated chandeliers, mosaic artwork to amethyst-and-jasper-embedded columns, the place of worship is a sight to behold. Sheikh Zayed Mosque was the vision of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan – the Founding Father of the UAE. Its open-door policy welcomes visitors from all over the world and up to 50,000 worshippers daily.

szgmc.gov.ae

Burj al Arab, Dubai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Burj Al Arab (@burjalarab)

Often referred to as the only seven-star hotel in the world, a stay at the Burj Al Arab is on many residents’ bucket lists. But unless you’re in a position to afford to splurge on one of the priciest room rates in the city or luxury restaurants, the chances are, what goes on behind closed doors remains a mystery. The good news is Burj Al Arab offers visitors the chance to see inside the ultra-luxury hotel with a sunset tour, or for a chic adult-only escape, you can book a dreamy daycation at the hotel’s beach club Sal.

Hatta Dam, Dubai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Visit Hatta (@visit.hatta)

Hatta is one of our favourite spots for escaping the city with a myriad of adventures on your doorstep. From mountain biking to waterslides, a honey bee farm to a swan lake, it is the ultimate adventure haven. There’s an affordable new way to get to Hatta from Dubai: the Hatta Express Bus from Dubai Mall costs only Dhs25 per person and only takes one and a half hours. On arrival in Hatta, there’s the Hop On and Off bus from Hatta bus station to transport visitors around the main attractions, for just Dhs2.

visithatta.com

Al Ain Oasis

Al Ain Oasis had the honour of becoming the UAE’s first UNESCO World Heritage Site back in 2011. Spread over 3,000 acres, the oasis is one of the world’s oldest permanently inhabited settlements, dating back more than 4,000 years. You can wander through its tranquil pathways, with more than 147,000 date palm trees providing a lovely green canopy.

Dubai Opera

Dubai Opera is a stunning venue for any event and has played host to a diverse array of events from lavish dinners to tear-jerking musicals and everything in between. Glam up and head to one of the venue’s ever-changing shows or if you want a tour of the stunning venue, you can take a Dubai Opera Tour and learn more about all its hidden secrets and architecture. The venue was crowned as one of the world’s most beautiful theatres, so you really don’t want to miss checking it out.

Emirates Bio Farm

Emirates Bio Farm is the largest privately-owned organic farm in the UAE, located between Dubai and Al Ain amidst the red desert dunes of Al Shuwaib. The farm is built on the ethos of sustainability, which applies to crop rotation, use of pesticides, right to the packaging of fruits and veggies sold from the farm. The farm has created a complete visitor experience, which includes a farm shop, outside dining and seating area, experience center, greenhouse restaurant as well as an Arabian tent overlooking the farm and open desert dunes. During visiting hours, you can hop on a tractor ride, walk the fields, feed friendly goats, or pick up seasonal fruits and veggies. There’s also the Farmer’s Table restaurant, serving organic juices, fresh salads and veggie delights. You can pre-buy tickets for Dhs45 online, with under threes entering for free.

emiratesbiofarm.com

Images: Social/Provided