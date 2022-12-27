All aboard the Hatta Express…

Looking to add some adventure to your life? The Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) recently launched a new bus route from Dubai to the mountainous part of the emirate, Hatta.

The Hatta Express Bus will cost Dhs25 and take you from the Dubai Mall bus station to Hatta bus station. The bus operates daily from 7am to 7pm, departing every two hours. The best part? The journey will only take one and a half hours.

And, after an adventure-filled day, you can hop on the same bus back to Dubai. The last bus leaves Hatta bus station at 7pm.

The Hatta Express Bus is available for all Dubai residents and tourists now. You can pay using your Nol Card or cash directly to the driver.

Plus, on arrival in Hatta, there’s the Hop On and Off bus from Hatta bus station to transport visitors around the main attractions, for just Dhs2.

من #دبي مول إلى قلب حتا الجبلية!

Happening in Hatta…

Hatta is one of our favourite spots for escaping the city with a myriad of adventures on your doorstep. From mountain biking to waterslides, a honey bee farm to a swan lake, it is the ultimate adventure haven.

Next month, there’s a three-day wellness festival called Coreunity. The community, movement, and music festival will take place at Wadi Hub at Hatta Resorts. The full festival pass is Dhs449, with Friday costing Dhs249, Saturday Dhs299, and Sunday Dhs249. You can get your tickets online now.

More projects are coming to Hatta soon too, including Hatta Beach, a heritage village, and an 11.5km cycling track.

For more information visit: visithatta.com

