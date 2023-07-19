You can now meet the iconic anthropomorphic quartet in the capital…

Abu Dhabi kids, we know it’s summer, but come on out of your shells because you can now meet everyone’s favourite Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles at The Galleria on Al Maryah Island.

The show features a series of attractions, including live stage shows, meet and greets at Central Kitchens, and themed activity zones that will continue to be available in Abu Dhabi throughout the summer, ensuring non-stop entertainment for children and families in the emirate. Children will also be able to enjoy three live shows daily until July 23, including a 30-minute live stage performance filled with music and excitement. From July 14 to 30, a Ninja Turtles themed “Green Extreme” activity zone will also welcome kids to participate in a range of fun activities and workshops.

Once they’ve quenched their thirst for ninjutsu-infused entertainment, children and their families can also satiate their appetites by dining at one of the venue’s many restaurants. Additionally, you can also enjoy the various shopping choices on offer, making for an ideal day out for the entire family.

The Ninja Turtles have been an iconic part of animated television, spawning memorable features including games, merchandise, apparel and more recently, Hollywood movies. The iconic Nickelodeon media franchise seldom fails to trigger memories of yesteryear, as part of a nostalgia-inducing boom that transformed American and global entertainment in the 1980s, 1990s and beyond.

A welcome addition to a growing list of attractions in Abu Dhabi, The Ninja Turtles shows follow the introduction of Warner Brothers World and The Invasion, a jellyfish exhibit this summer, to name a few. This comes as part of the emirate’s concerted endeavours aimed at ensuring the youth stay entertained and educated during their summer breaks.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi. Free entry for stage shows and meet and greets, daily until July 30. Tel:(0) 2 493 7400, thegalleria.ae